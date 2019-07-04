Chelsea appoint Lampard: his Champions League pedigree

Frank Lampard has been appointed manager of Chelsea, the club where he made his name as a swashbuckling, goalscoring midfielder for more than a decade.

Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal, just 12 months after beginning his managerial career with second-tier Derby County. The 41-year-old will now get the chance to test himself back in the UEFA Champions League, a tournament he won as a player in 2012. Lampard is one of just 38 players to have made a century of appearances in Europe's premier club competition. We look back at a glittering European playing career.

Appearances

Total: 105

Chelsea: 102

Manchester City: 3

Goals

Chelsea: 23

Best performance: winner (Chelsea, 2012)

If you don't remember him ...

When Lampard finally left Chelsea in 2014, he departed as Chelsea's all-time record scorer with 211 goals – an incredible feat for a midfielder, but a deserved haul for a player who combined hard work, stamina and vision. Those qualities shone through countless times in his favourite route to goal: the late run into the area. "He's got that knack," said his uncle and former boss at West Ham, Harry Redknapp. "Every time the ball comes in the box, he'll be there running in."

Lampard's tireless running and superb reading of the game also made him a great foil for any forward, and he racked up over 100 assists in the Premier League – many of those finished off by Didier Drogba. "Frank is the best midfield player I played with, the most intelligent and efficient," said Drogba.

How he made it to 100 appearances

The son of ex-West Ham defender Frank Lampard Sr, the talented midfielder started out at his father's old club before beginning a 13-year spell with Chelsea in 2001. He made his UEFA Champions League debut in 2003/04, scoring four goals as the Blues got to the semis, and featured in the competition every season of his stay – clinching the title in 2011/12 and reaching his century against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2013/14 quarter-finals.

His best moments

Frank Lampard in managerial mode at Derby ©Getty Images

Wearing the captain's armband as Chelsea beat Bayern 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the 2012 UEFA Champions League final in Munich. Lampard netted in the shoot-out as the Londoners lifted the trophy for the first time at the home of their opponents.

Skipper again as Chelsea captured the UEFA Europa League title the very next season following a 2-1 victory over Benfica in Amsterdam. Lampard helped his side into the showpiece with a trio of assists against Basel in the semi-finals.

Scoring twice against Aston Villa on 11 May 2013 to first catch Bobby Tambling as Chelsea's all-time leading marksman and then send himself clear in the club history books. His landmark second came after a trademark late surge into the area.

What others said about him

José Mourinho in deep discussion with Frank Lampard ©AFP/Getty Images

"A magnificent example of English leadership – when I see him on the field, it makes me happy."

Carlo Ancelotti, former Chelsea manager

"He was a great professional and a great example to follow. Arriving in England, I remember Didier Drogba telling me: 'Just watch Lampard, because you have to learn.' He had a hunger to score goals and to make the difference, and I've seen him score the winning goal so many times."

Florent Malouda, former Chelsea team-mate

"One of my best players ever, one of my best professionals ever; a Chelsea legend and a legend in the Premier League."

José Mourinho, former Chelsea manager