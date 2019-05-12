UEFA Champions League finalists' form guide

Sunday 12 May 2019

The latest on Tottenham and Liverpool's results and form.

Sadio Mané was on target for Liverpool as the Reds missed out on the English title
Liverpool 

Latest
12/05 Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Next
01/06 Tottenham v Liverpool (21:00, UEFA Champions League final)

Form: WWWLWWWWWWW

  • Liverpool had to settle for runners-up spot in the Premier League after rivals Manchester City beat Brighton on the final day, the Reds falling short despite nine straight wins and 97 points.
Lucas Moura after scoring Spurs' winner at Ajax
Tottenham

Latest
12/05 Tottenham 2-2 Everton (Premier League)

Next
01/06 Tottenham v Liverpool (21:00, UEFA Champions League final)

Form: DWLLLWLLWWW

  • Spurs secured their return to the UEFA Champions League group stage next season with their draw against Everton, Mauricio Pochettino's men finishing fourth in the standings.

Times CET. Form includes all competitions – latest result first.

