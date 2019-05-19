2019/20 Champions League group stage as it stands

Twenty-six teams qualify automatically for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

The following sides go directly to the group stage: UEFA Champions League holders; UEFA Europa League winners; the top four in the Spanish, English, Italian and German leagues; France and Russia's top two; domestic champions in Portugal, Ukraine, Belgium and Turkey.

However, both of the UEFA Champions League finalists – Tottenham and Liverpool – secured group places through their domestic leagues. The automatic berth normally allocated to the previous season's UEFA Champions League winners is therefore passed to the champions of the national association ranked 11th (Austria).

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage as it stands

Barcelona have won the 2018/19 Liga title ©AFP



ESP: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Valencia

ENG: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur

ITA: Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta, Internazionale Milano

GER: Bayern München, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen

FRA: Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille

RUS: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva

POR: Benfica

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BEL: Genk

TUR: Galatasaray

AUT: Salzburg*

*The automatic berth normally allocated to the previous season's UEFA Champions League winners will be passed to the champions of the national association ranked 11th (Austria). This is because both this season's finalists, Spurs and Liverpool, have already qualified via their domestic league.



Teams in bold have qualified subject to final confirmation by UEFA

The UEFA Champions League holders and UEFA Europa League winners, as well as six teams coming through qualifying, will also participate in the group stage.

Italian champions Juventus will be back next season ©Getty Images

• The champions of the six top-ranked nations are ensured places in Pot 1 of the group stage draw along with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners.

Pot 1: Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern, Paris, Zenit, Liverpool/Tottenham, Chelsea/Arsenal

• Barcelona and Real Madrid have sealed record 24th group appearances. Juventus will become the sixth club to enter for the 20th time, an elite band Arsenal could also join if they win the UEFA Europa League final.

*Standings accurate up to and including Sunday 19 May

