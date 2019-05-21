Who are the top scorers in Europe this season?

There are a number of different metrics for calculating the top scorer in Europe this season; is it the top domestic league scorer, the top UEFA competition scorer or some other combination?

There are merits to every means of counting; join us as we explore the key leaderboards.

ESM Golden Shoe standings

72 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 36 goals x 2 league multiplier

64 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA) – 32 x 2

52 Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria, ITA) – 26 x 2

45 Mbaye Diagne (Kasımpaşa/Galatasaray, TUR) – 30 x 1.5

44 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ENG) 22 x 2

44 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER) – 22 x 2

44 Sadio Mané (Liverpool, ENG) – 22 x 2

44 Nicolas Pépé (LOSCL Lille, FRA) – 22 x 2

44 Krzysztof Piątek (Genoa/AC Milan, ITA) – 22 x 2

44 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG) – 22 x 2

44 Duván Zapata (Atalanta, ITA) – 22 x 2

42 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, ENG) – 21 x 2

42 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, ESP) – 21 x 2

42 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven, NED) – 28 x 1.5

42 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, ITA) – 21 x 2

42 Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP) – 21 x 2

42 Dušan Tadić (Ajax, NED) – 21 x 2



2017/18 winner: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 68, 34 x 2

How the figures are calculated

The ESM Golden Shoe rankings are based on league goals scored multiplied by a figure denoting the difficulty ranking of each league, which is calculated using the UEFA coefficient list. Only the top five leagues have a x2 multiplier; middle ranked leagues have a x1.5 multiplier, while the lower-ranked leagues are x1.

Top scorers in 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (group stage to final)

Olivier Giroud has been in the goals in Europe for Chelsea ©AFP/Getty Images

12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League)

10 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea, UEFA Europa League)

10 Luka Jović (Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League)

8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, UEFA Europa League)

8 Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla, UEFA Europa League)

8 Munas Dabbur (Salzburg, UEFA Europa League)

8 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

6 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, UEFA Champions League)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, UEFA Champions League)

6 Moussa Marega (Porto, UEFA Champions League)

6 Dušan Tadić (Ajax, UEFA Champions League)

2017/18 winner: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 15

Salzburg's Munas Dabbur ©Getty Images

13 Munas Dabbur (Salzburg and Israel)

13 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea and France)

12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

11 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City and England)

11 Dušan Tadić (Ajax and Serbia)

10 Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla)

10 Luka Jović (Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia)

9 Ally Mbwana Samatta (Genk)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München and Poland)

9 Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaca and North Macedonia)

2017/18 winner: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal) – 15

Top scorers in Europe's 2018/19 domestic leagues (including completed 2018 seasons in some nations)

Mbappé has hit 30 goals this season ©Getty Images

36 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP)

32 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

31 Liliu (Nõmme Kalju, EST)*

30 Zakaria Beglarishvili (Flora Tallinn, EST)*

30 Mbaye Diagne (Kasimpasa/Galatasaray, TUR)

29 Patrick Hoban (Dundalk, IRL)*

28 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven, NED)

27 Roman Debelko (Levadia Tallinn, EST)*

26 Robert Skov (København, DEN)

26 Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria, ITA)

*completed 2018 calendar year season

2017/18 winner: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 34

Top scorers in Europe's 2018/19 top five domestic leagues

36 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP)

32 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

26 Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria, ITA)

22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ENG)

22 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER)

22 Sadio Mané (Liverpool, ENG)

22 Nicolas Pépé (LOSCL Lille, FRA)

22 Krysztof Piatek (Genoa/AC Milan, ITA)

22 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG)

22 Duván Zapata (Atalanta, ITA)

2017/18 winner: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 34

Top scorers in Europe in all domestic and UEFA club competitions for 2018/19 (including completed 2018 seasons in some nations)

50 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

38 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

38 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München)

38 Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

35 Munas Dabbur (Salzburg)

32 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

32 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP)

32 Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)

32 Liliu (Nõmme Kalju)*

31 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

31 Patrick Hoban (Dundalk)*

*completed 2018 calendar year season