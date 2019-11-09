Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick record
Saturday 9 November 2019
As the Barcelona forward earns a share of the Liga hat-trick record, we see how they compare for trebles beyond that.
Lionel Messi has racked up a remarkable 52 trebles for Barcelona and Argentina to date and is showing no signs of slowing down.
The 32-year-old's treble against Celta Vigo on Saturday was his 34th in the Liga, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's Spanish top-flight record. Messi has also returned eight hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, one in the Spanish Super Cup and a further six at international level.
Messi's hat-tricks by numbers
|Competition
|Hat-tricks
|First hat-trick
|Most recent hat-trick
|UEFA Champions League
|8
|4 April 2010 v Arsenal
|18 September 2018 v PSV
|Spanish Liga
|34
|10 March 2007 v Real Madrid
|9 November 2019 v Celta Vigo
|Copa del Rey
|3
|6 January 2009 v Atlético
|3 February 2016 v Valencia
|Spanish Super Cup
|1
|21 August 2010 v Sevilla
|21 August 2010 v Sevilla
Argentina
|6
|29 February 2012 v Switzerland
|29 May 2018 v Haiti
|TOTAL
|52
|10 March 2007 v Real Madrid
|17 March 2019 v Betis
Of Messi's eight UEFA Champions League hat-tricks, two have come in the knockout stage: he scored five in a 7-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 second leg in March 2012 having previously bagged four against Arsenal in the sides' quarter-final second leg in April 2010.
The Argentinian hit back-to-back hat-tricks in the 2016/17 group stage, scoring three against both Celtic on matchday one and Manchester City on matchday three having missed matchday two's trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach through injury.
Messi's 34 Liga trebles equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record.
Valencia, Osasuna, Espanyol and Deportivo have been Messi's favoured opponents in the Liga, the No10 claiming hat-tricks against each of them on three separate occasions (he has a Copa del Rey treble against Valencia too); Messi also has three hat-tricks against Sevilla, including two in the Liga and one in the Spanish Super Cup, and three against Atlético – two Liga and one Copa del Rey.
How do those numbers compare to his contemporaries'?
|Player
|Clubs and country
|Career hat-tricks
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal
|54
|Luis Suárez
|Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Uruguay
|29
|Robert Lewandowski
|Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München, Poland
|19
|Sergio Agüero
|Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Argentina
|17
|Edinson Cavani
|Napoli, Paris, Uruguay
|15
Of Ronaldo's 54 career hat-tricks, eight have been in the UEFA Champions League (seven for Real Madrid, one for Juventus) – with four of those in the knockout stage.
