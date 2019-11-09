Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick record

Saturday 9 November 2019

As the Barcelona forward earns a share of the Liga hat-trick record, we see how they compare for trebles beyond that.

Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona against Celta Vigo ©Getty Images

Lionel Messi has racked up a remarkable 52 trebles for Barcelona and Argentina to date and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The 32-year-old's treble against Celta Vigo on Saturday was his 34th in the Liga, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's Spanish top-flight record. Messi has also returned eight hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, one in the Spanish Super Cup and a further six at international level.

Messi's hat-tricks by numbers

Competition Hat-tricks First hat-trick Most recent hat-trick
UEFA Champions League 8 4 April 2010 v Arsenal 18 September 2018 v PSV
Spanish Liga 34 10 March 2007 v Real Madrid 9 November 2019 v Celta Vigo
Copa del Rey 3 6 January 2009 v Atlético 3 February 2016 v Valencia
Spanish Super Cup 1 21 August 2010 v Sevilla 21 August 2010 v Sevilla

Argentina

 6 29 February 2012 v Switzerland 29 May 2018 v Haiti
TOTAL 52 10 March 2007 v Real Madrid 17 March 2019 v Betis

Watch Messi's hat-trick against PSV

How do those numbers compare to his contemporaries'?

Player Clubs and country Career hat-tricks
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal  54
Luis Suárez Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Uruguay  29
Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München, Poland  19
Sergio Agüero Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Argentina  17
Edinson Cavani Napoli, Paris, Uruguay  15

  • Of Ronaldo's 54 career hat-tricks, eight have been in the UEFA Champions League (seven for Real Madrid, one for Juventus) – with four of those in the knockout stage.

Last updated: 18/03/19

