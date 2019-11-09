Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick record

Lionel Messi has racked up a remarkable 52 trebles for Barcelona and Argentina to date and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The 32-year-old's treble against Celta Vigo on Saturday was his 34th in the Liga, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's Spanish top-flight record. Messi has also returned eight hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, one in the Spanish Super Cup and a further six at international level.

Messi's hat-tricks by numbers



Competition Hat-tricks First hat-trick Most recent hat-trick UEFA Champions League 8 4 April 2010 v Arsenal 18 September 2018 v PSV Spanish Liga 34 10 March 2007 v Real Madrid 9 November 2019 v Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 3 6 January 2009 v Atlético 3 February 2016 v Valencia Spanish Super Cup 1 21 August 2010 v Sevilla 21 August 2010 v Sevilla Argentina 6 29 February 2012 v Switzerland 29 May 2018 v Haiti TOTAL 52 10 March 2007 v Real Madrid 17 March 2019 v Betis

How do those numbers compare to his contemporaries'?



Player Clubs and country Career hat-tricks Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal 54 Luis Suárez Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Uruguay 29 Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München, Poland 19 Sergio Agüero Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Argentina 17 Edinson Cavani Napoli, Paris, Uruguay 15

Of Ronaldo's 54 career hat-tricks, eight have been in the UEFA Champions League (seven for Real Madrid, one for Juventus) – with four of those in the knockout stage.

Last updated: 18/03/19