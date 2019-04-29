Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news

Fantasy Football managers, take note – UEFA.com provides all this week's team news as well as possible line-ups for both semi-final first legs.

Tuesday: Tottenham v Ajax

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Rose; Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen; Alli, Lucas; Llorente

Out: Aurier (hamstring), Kane (ankle), Lamela (hamstring), Son (suspended), Winks (hip)

Doubtful: Sissoko (groin), Vertonghen (thigh)

Ajax: Onana; Tagliafico, Blind, De Ligt, Mazraoui; De Jong, Van de Beek, Schöne; Neres, Tadić, Ziyech

Out: Bandé (calf)

Doubtful: Mazraoui (ankle)

Wednesday: Barcelona v Liverpool

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitić, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suárez, Coutinho

Out: Rafinha (knee)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Out: Lallana (muscular)

Doubtful: Firmino (groin)

Note: All yellow cards expired on completion of the quarter-finals.