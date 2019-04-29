Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news
Monday 29 April 2019
UEFA.com gives fantasy managers a helping hand by predicting the second-leg line-ups.
Fantasy Football managers, take note – UEFA.com provides all this week's team news as well as possible line-ups for both semi-final first legs.
Tuesday: Tottenham v Ajax
Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Rose; Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen; Alli, Lucas; Llorente
Out: Aurier (hamstring), Kane (ankle), Lamela (hamstring), Son (suspended), Winks (hip)
Doubtful: Sissoko (groin), Vertonghen (thigh)
Ajax: Onana; Tagliafico, Blind, De Ligt, Mazraoui; De Jong, Van de Beek, Schöne; Neres, Tadić, Ziyech
Out: Bandé (calf)
Doubtful: Mazraoui (ankle)
Wednesday: Barcelona v Liverpool
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitić, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suárez, Coutinho
Out: Rafinha (knee)
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: Lallana (muscular)
Doubtful: Firmino (groin)
Note: All yellow cards expired on completion of the quarter-finals.