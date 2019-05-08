Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool past meetings

There are two teams left standing in this season's UEFA Champions League but only one can scoop the ultimate prize on 1 June. UEFA.com looks at how things have panned out when these finalists have met before.

Previous meetings in UEFA competition

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

(agg: 2-2, Liverpool win on away goals, 1972/73 UEFA Cup semi-finals)

The Reds have had the better of the domestic meetings between these clubs – including two 2-1 victories in the Premier League this season – but their single European tie was a much closer affair. Alec Lindsay gave Liverpool a first-leg advantage in their 1972/73 UEFA Cup semi-final and Steve Heighway's goal in the return, in between a Martin Peters double, proved decisive.

Tottenham's record v English clubs in UEFA competition : W4 D1 L3

: W4 D1 L3 Liverpool's record v English clubs in UEFA competition: W7 D8 L5

Meetings in domestic competition

Ray Clemence saves from Tottenham's Alan Gilzean during the UEFA Cup semi-final second leg ©Getty Images

Tottenham and Liverpool have met 170 times in all competitions, the Reds winning 79 to Spurs' 48; there have been 43 draws.

Liverpool have lost just one of the teams' last 14 meetings dating back to the start of 2013, winning nine.

The Reds prevailed 2-1 in both this season's encounters, most recently at Anfield on 31 March, when Toby Alderweireld put through his own net in the last minute.

Final meetings in domestic competition

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham, aet

(1981/82 League Cup final)

"They looked like they had the game won until I squeezed a shot past Ray Clemence," recalls Ronnie Whelan. Spurs led for 76 minutes in front of a crowd of 100,000 at Wembley, but Whelan's late intervention, cancelling out Steve Archibald's 11th-minute strike, turned the tide. Bob Paisley instructed his players to stay standing ahead of extra time to show Spurs that they were not tired and the Reds' stamina told with Whelan scoring again and Ian Rush also pouncing.