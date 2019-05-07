Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news

Tuesday 7 May 2019

UEFA.com gives fantasy managers a helping hand by predicting the second-leg line-ups.

Heung-Min Son returns from suspension for Wednesday's game
Heung-Min Son returns from suspension for Wednesday's game ©Getty Images

Fantasy Football managers, take note – UEFA.com provides all this week's team news as well as possible line-ups for both semi-final second legs.

Wednesday: Ajax v Tottenham

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Blind, De Ligt, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, De Jong, Schöne; Ziyech, Tadić, Neres
Out: Bandé (calf), Eiting (knee)
Doubtful: Neres (unspecified)

Tottenham

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama; Alli, Eriksen, Moura; Son
Out: Kane (ankle), Winks (hip), Sánchez (thigh)
Doubtful: None

Note: All yellow cards expired on completion of the quarter-finals.

