Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news

Fantasy Football managers, take note – UEFA.com provides all this week's team news as well as possible line-ups for both semi-final second legs.

Wednesday: Ajax v Tottenham



Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Blind, De Ligt, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, De Jong, Schöne; Ziyech, Tadić, Neres

Out: Bandé (calf), Eiting (knee)

Doubtful: Neres (unspecified)

Tottenham:

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama; Alli, Eriksen, Moura; Son

Out: Kane (ankle), Winks (hip), Sánchez (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Note: All yellow cards expired on completion of the quarter-finals.