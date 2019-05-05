UCLfantasy Captain Marvel: matchday 12

It's the penultimate matchday of this season's UEFA Champions League and we've selected four candidates for the #UCLFantasy armband.

Play #UCLfantasy now!

TUESDAY 7 MAY

Sadio Mané (€9.2m) vs Barcelona (H)

With Roberto Firmino definitely out and Mohamed Salah doubtful due to a head injury picked up at the weekend, Mané could be the key man as Liverpool look to overturn their 3-0 deficit. The Senegalese international has 11 goals in his last 14 appearances for the Reds, including three in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, and the home side will need all his guile and finishing prowess if they are to stand any chance of a remarkable comeback. Anfield is famed for historic European nights, and with 50 #UCLfantasy points so far this season, Sané's armband potential is compelling.

Lionel Messi (€11.9m) vs Liverpool (A)

Messi appears to be on a mission to return the UEFA Champions League trophy to Barcelona, and this was no more evident than in the first leg, when he took the game by the scruff of the neck and gave his side a healthy three-goal cushion heading to Anfield. His double delighted #UCLFantasy captainers everywhere, and took him to 12 goals for the campaign – just two shy of his all-time best in Europe. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is sure to be the most captained player on matchday 12, and could once again prove Liverpool's undoing on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY 8 MAY

Hakim Ziyech (€7.3m) vs Spurs (H)

Ajax were fully deserving of their 1-0 victory in the first leg, and should perhaps have scored more given how much they dominated proceedings in the first half. Ziyech was at the heart of the Dutch side's enterprising play, and his pass for Donny van de Beek's goal took him to three assists for the UEFA Champions League campaign. The attacking midfielder has also scored twice in Europe this term, and will once again be a danger to the Spurs defence as Ajax look to put the tie to bed.

Heung-Min Son (€8.1m) vs Ajax (A)

Spurs desperately missed Son's energy in the first leg as they toiled to break down the Ajax defence, but the South Korean has served his suspension and is sure to line up in Wednesday's second leg. Perhaps Mauricio Pochettino's most important player this season, Son has been particularly instrumental in the knockout stages, scoring four times from the round of 16 onwards. His captaincy credentials are there for all to see, and he could be the spark Pochettino's men need to turn this tie around.