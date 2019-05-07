How the Reds' comeback shook Twitter

Tuesday 7 May 2019

How to sum up one of the greatest nights in European football in 280 characters? See what the stars came up with.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates Liverpool's triumph against the odds
Virgil van Dijk celebrates Liverpool's triumph against the odds ©AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool have made headlines across the world by overturning a 3-0 deficit at home against Barcelona to make it to their second successive UEFA Champions League final.

The footballing world applauded as one as Jürgen Klopp's under-strength side took a scythe to one of the greatest teams of the modern age. See what some stars had to say.

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 May 2019
Top