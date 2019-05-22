Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's Madrid mission

A central component of Liverpool's march to Madrid, Jordan Henderson says the experience of last year's UEFA Champions League final defeat has benefited Liverpool this campaign.

FOLLOW OUR FINAL COUNTDOWN

The midfielder, who is expected to start in the final for the second successive season, takes a look back at the memorable moments in the Reds' run from group stage nerves to knockout heroics.

On learning from last year's final defeat ...

Log in for free to watch the highlights Final highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

We've used that experience from last year to get to the final and now we're there, we need to do it again against a very good Spurs who have done brilliantly throughout the competition and beaten some fantastic teams.

We all know how good Spurs are. It'll be a really tough final so we need to be ready. We've got to leave everything out on the pitch and give everything right up until the end, until that final whistle goes. If we do that, we'll have no regrets.

On the narrow group stage wins over Paris and Napoli ...

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

Against Paris, it was a great night and a great start to the campaign – a big night for us.

We knew it was possible to get through to the next round against a good Napoli side, especially with it being at Anfield. Had Napoli scored, it would have been very tough. It was an amazing performance on a big night. From that point, I feel that we kicked on and put in some really good performances.

On the 3-1 win at Bayern in the round of 16 ...

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Bayern 1-3 Liverpool

Bayern are a fantastic team. They have been in the competition for many years and have challenged throughout. To go there and put in the performance that we did was really special and another really big moment in the campaign.

We knew, going away, that we could hurt them going forward, and if we could get a goal, that would hurt them as well. To go there and play the way we did just shows the confidence and belief in the squad.

On the 3-0 semi-final setback at Barcelona ...

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

We played really well on the night. We took a lot of confidence and belief from the performance because not many teams go to Barcelona and play like we did, and that showed in the second leg.

The home game was an amazing night that we'll always remember. This is easy for me to say now but we always believed that once you get one, and then two, the game changes straight away.

On the Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that helped Liverpool reach Madrid ...

I was sort of talking to someone and organising something. I'd turned around and seen the ball flying into the back of the net. I didn't really know what had happened. It was an amazing goal to score in a game of that magnitude – fantastic for a young player to have the awareness to be able to do that and put in the ball.

It was very emotional after the game. We left everything on the pitch and we deserved it. I feel we deserved to get through to the final and I'm not sure if Barcelona would argue with that.