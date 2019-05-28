Spurs aiming to be 23rd European Cup winners – how many can you name?

Tuesday 28 May 2019

Tottenham are the 40th side to feature in a European Cup final, and the first debutants since 2008.

Can Spurs break more new ground in Madrid?
Can Spurs break more new ground in Madrid? ©Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have won UEFA club competitions on three occasions, but are making their debut in the UEFA Champions League final this season.

Winners of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963, when they beat Atlético Madrid 5-1 in the Rotterdam decider, Tottenham then overcame compatriots Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first UEFA Cup final of 1972 before squeezing past Anderlecht to win the 1984 edition.

They can therefore become just the fifth side to complete a full set of major UEFA club trophies by winning the UEFA Champions League, following in the footsteps of Ajax, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Spurs are the eighth English team to reach the final of Europe's top club competition, the 40th side overall, and the first final debutant since Chelsea lost to Manchester United in the 2007/08 edition in Moscow.

Which 22 teams have won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup?

1956: Madrid crowned first winners
Chelsea are the only new name on the trophy in the current century©AFP/Getty Images

1 Real Madrid (first win 1956)
2 Benfica (1961)
3 AC Milan (1963)
4 Internazionale (1964)
5 Celtic (1967)
6 Manchester United (1968)
7 Feyenoord (1970)
8 Ajax (1971)
9 Bayern München (1974)
10 Liverpool (1977)
11 Nottingham Forest  (1979)
12 Aston Villla (1982)
13 Hamburg (1983)
14 Juventus (1985)
15 Steaua București (1986)
16 Porto (1987)
17 PSV Eindhoven (1988)
18 Crvena zvezda (1991)
19 Marseille (1993)
20 Barcelona (1992)
21 Borussia Dortmund (1997)
22 Chelsea (2012)

Number of different winners by nation

5: England (Aston Villla, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest)
3: Germany (Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg)
3: Italy (AC Milan, Internazionale, Juventus)
3: Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)
2: Portugal (Benfica, Porto)
2: Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)
1: France (Marseille)
1: Romania (Steaua București)
1: Scotland (Celtic)
1: Serbia (Crvena zvezda)

Which 40 teams have reached the UEFA Champions League/European Cup final

1 Real Madrid (first final 1956)
2 Reims (1956)
3 Fiorentina (1957)
4 AC Milan (1958)
5 Eintracht Frankfurt (1960)
6 Benfica (1961)
7 Barcelona (1961)
8 Internazionale (1964)
9 Partizan (1966)
10 Celtic (1967)
11 Manchester United (1968)
12 Ajax (1969)
13 Feyenoord (1970)
14 Panathinaikos (1971)
15 Juventus (1973)
16 Bayern München (1974)
17 Atlético Madrid  (1974)
18 Leeds United (1975)
19 Saint-Étienne (1976)
20 Liverpool (1977)
21 Borussia Mönchengladbach (1977)
22 Club Brugge (1978)
23 Nottingham Forest  (1979)
24 Malmö (1979)
25 Hamburg (1980)
26 Aston Villla (1982)
27 Roma (1984)
28 Steaua București (1986)
29 Porto (1987)
30 PSV Eindhoven (1988)
31 Crvena zvezda (1991)
32 Marseille (1991)
33 Sampdoria (1992)
34 Borussia Dortmund (1997)
35 Valencia (2000)
36 Bayer Leverkusen (2002)
37 Monaco (2004)
38 Arsenal (2006)
39 Chelsea (2008)
40 Tottenham Hotspur (2019)

Number of different finalists by nation

8: England (Arsenal, Aston Villla, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur)
6: Germany (Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg)
6: Italy (AC Milan, Fiorentina, Internazionale, Juventus, Roma, Sampdoria)
4: France (Marseille, Monaco, Reims, Saint-Étienne)
4: Spain (Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)
3: Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)
2: Portugal (Benfica, Porto
2 Serbia (Crvena zvezda, Partizan)
1: Belgium (Club Brugge)
1: Greece (Panathinaikos)
1: Romania (Steaua București)
1: Scotland (Celtic)
1: Sweden (Malmö)

