What time is the Champions League final where you are?

Wednesday 29 May 2019
The UEFA Champions League final in Madrid kicks off at 21:00 local time on 1 June – when is that where you are?
The eyes of the world will be on Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano when Tottenham take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 1 June.
The game kicks off at 21:00 local time – an hour earlier back in England – but there will be fans around the world staying up late or setting their alarm clocks early in order to soak up the biggest club match of the calendar. When does the game kick off where you live?