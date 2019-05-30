Champions League final team news: will Kane start?

The UEFA Champions League final team selections will be among the biggest of Mauricio Pochettino and Jürgen Klopp's careers. Who's unavailable, who's a doubt and who looks set to miss out? UEFA.com ponders the possible line-ups and runs through all the team news.

Team news will be updated between now and kick-off, with further details likely to emerge during Friday's press conferences: Liverpool 16:45CET, Spurs 18:45CET.

Possible XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane

Out: none

Doubtful: Kane (ankle)

Watch all of Spurs' goals en route to Madrid

• Mauricio Pochettino may officially still be sweating on the fitness of a number of players, but only Harry Kane, who has not played since 9 April, looks still to be a doubt. However, even the England captain has travelled to Madrid and is expected to be available. "Harry Kane in the last week, Friday and Saturday, started to be involved in the group; it's a very positive situation for him," said Pochettino. "We will wait and see how he is progressing."

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Out: Keïta (thigh)

Doubtful: Firmino (groin)

• Firmino is expected to shrug off a nagging groin problem, leaving Jürgen Klopp with almost a fully-fit squad to choose from; James Milner looks most likely to miss out in midfield.

