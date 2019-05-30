Champions League final team news: will Kane start?

Thursday 30 May 2019

Will Harry Kane play? UEFA.com looks to answer that million-dollar question and rounds up all the other final team news.

Will Harry Kane start for Spurs?
Will Harry Kane start for Spurs? ©Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League final team selections will be among the biggest of Mauricio Pochettino and Jürgen Klopp's careers. Who's unavailable, who's a doubt and who looks set to miss out? UEFA.com ponders the possible line-ups and runs through all the team news.

MAKE YOUR FANTASY CHANGES

Team news will be updated between now and kick-off, with further details likely to emerge during Friday's press conferences: Liverpool 16:45CET, Spurs 18:45CET.

TOTTENHAM

Possible XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane
Out: none
Doubtful: Kane (ankle)

Watch all of Spurs' goals en route to Madrid
Watch all of Spurs' goals en route to Madrid

• Mauricio Pochettino may officially still be sweating on the fitness of a number of players, but only Harry Kane, who has not played since 9 April, looks still to be a doubt. However, even the England captain has travelled to Madrid and is expected to be available. "Harry Kane in the last week, Friday and Saturday, started to be involved in the group; it's a very positive situation for him," said Pochettino. "We will wait and see how he is progressing."

LIVERPOOL

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: Keïta (thigh)
Doubtful: Firmino (groin)

• Firmino is expected to shrug off a nagging groin problem, leaving Jürgen Klopp with almost a fully-fit squad to choose from; James Milner looks most likely to miss out in midfield.

Don't forget you are permitted to make five free transfers before kick-off in the final.

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 30 May 2019

Related Items

What time is the Champions League final where you are?

LiveWhat time is the Champions League final where you are?

The UEFA Champions League final in Madrid kicks off at 21:00 local time on 1 June – when is that where you are?
Champions League: are these the games of the season?

LiveChampions League: are these the games of the season?

Crvena zvezda beat Liverpool, Ajax eliminated Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo defied Atlético: were there better matches?
Madrid final: practical help for visiting fans

LiveMadrid final: practical help for visiting fans

The Madrid authorities have created a useful leaflet for visiting supporters at the final; download and print a copy.
UEFA Champions Festival open: what's happening in Madrid

LiveUEFA Champions Festival open: what's happening in Madrid

The UEFA Champions Festival will bring football and fun to central Madrid until Sunday 2 June.
What time is the Champions League final where you are?

LiveWhat time is the Champions League final where you are?

The UEFA Champions League final in Madrid kicks off at 21:00 local time on 1 June – when is that where you are?
Top