Champions League final team news: will Kane start?
Thursday 30 May 2019
Will Harry Kane play? UEFA.com looks to answer that million-dollar question and rounds up all the other final team news.
The UEFA Champions League final team selections will be among the biggest of Mauricio Pochettino and Jürgen Klopp's careers. Who's unavailable, who's a doubt and who looks set to miss out? UEFA.com ponders the possible line-ups and runs through all the team news.
Team news will be updated between now and kick-off, with further details likely to emerge during Friday's press conferences: Liverpool 16:45CET, Spurs 18:45CET.
TOTTENHAM
Possible XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane
Out: none
Doubtful: Kane (ankle)
• Mauricio Pochettino may officially still be sweating on the fitness of a number of players, but only Harry Kane, who has not played since 9 April, looks still to be a doubt. However, even the England captain has travelled to Madrid and is expected to be available. "Harry Kane in the last week, Friday and Saturday, started to be involved in the group; it's a very positive situation for him," said Pochettino. "We will wait and see how he is progressing."
LIVERPOOL
Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: Keïta (thigh)
Doubtful: Firmino (groin)
• Firmino is expected to shrug off a nagging groin problem, leaving Jürgen Klopp with almost a fully-fit squad to choose from; James Milner looks most likely to miss out in midfield.
