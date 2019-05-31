Champions League final expert predictions - Tottenham or Liverpool?

A sixth European Cup for Liverpool or a first for Tottenham Hotspur? UEFA.com rounds up the thoughts and analysis from a host of big names, former players and celebrities ahead of tonight's UEFA Champions League final.

COUNTDOWN TO KICK-OFF

José Mourinho, two-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager: I always say that the team that had something extraordinary on their way to the final is the team that is a little further ahead. The curious thing about this final is that the two arrive in an absolutely incredible way. They arrive there almost like titans, completely convinced that they are going to destroy their rival. It has everything to be a final with two teams completely convinced that 'the trophy is mine'.

Imagine Dragons make their prediction

Imagine Dragons, opening ceremony performers: 2-2, Spurs to win on 'PKs' (penalty kicks!).

Steven Gerrard, 2005 final-winning Liverpool captain: It's a tight game to call, but if both teams play to their absolute maximum, I think Liverpool will just edge it.

Harry Redknapp, ex-Tottenham manager: Both teams are so potent going forward, you certainly couldn't see a 0-0 draw that's for sure ... it's difficult to pick a winner. Extra time wouldn't even surprise me.

fivethirtyeight.com (ABC and Nate Silver's prediction model): Liverpool have a 72% chance of victory.

Juanfran, Atlético defender: It's difficult to beat Liverpool because they lost the final last season. It would be tough to lose another. I can empathise with those situations because I've lost finals and it would be tough to fall in another one. I don't have a favourite, but I'm a little bit biased towards [Fernando] Llorente and Mauricio [Pochettino].

Davor Šuker, Croatian Football Federation (HNS) president and 1998 winner with Real Madrid: Liverpool are going to win 2-1.

Benítez: 2005 still Liverpool's greatest comeback

Rafael Benítez, 2005 final-winning Liverpool manager: Everyone is expecting Liverpool to be stronger and Liverpool to win because of the league, but Tottenham are a good team. They have good balance in defence, they’re strong in the middle and very dangerous in attack. Pochettino has been working on that. I don't see any favourite for the final.

Mark Lawrenson, 1984 final-winning Liverpool defender: I do think if Klopp's side are on it then they have got too much for Spurs, because the front three carry such a scoring threat and the width from their full-backs means you would think they will create enough chances to win. I also believe Liverpool will be in a better place mentally for their experience in last year's final ... By hook or by crook, I think Liverpool will win – although it will be extremely close.

Alessandro Del Piero, 1996 UEFA Champions League winner with Juventus: 4-4, Liverpool to win on penalties!!!

Shibani Dandekar, Bollywood actress: 2-0 to Liverpool

Darren Anderton, former Tottenham midfielder: I think Tottenham will win. All the pressure is on Liverpool to win and that will play into Tottenham's hands. After the incredible run that Tottenham have had in the Champions League this season, I would back them to bring the trophy home. Liverpool are favourites for obvious reasons, but it certainly feels that Spurs' name is on the trophy; they’ve had an incredible run.

Graeme Souness, three-time European Cup winner with Liverpool: Liverpool have the best chance of winning. They only lost one game in the Premier League, they have overall played a lot better than Tottenham and they have the experience of losing the final last year. But you can't be sure because Spurs have been miraculous in the Champions League – they have nothing to lose and their attack is a constant danger.

Joe Harris, NBA player with the Brooklyn Nets: 4-2 to Liverpool

Roberto Carlos and Cafu, former Brazil team-mates: 3-2 to Liverpool

D'Angelo Russell, NBA player with the Brooklyn Nets: 3-2 to Liverpool

Pernilla Harder, Wolfsburg striker: 3-1 to Liverpool

Stan Collymore, former Liverpool striker: The fact Liverpool have more weapons than Tottenham makes my old club favourites to win. The front three of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mané, plus the form of Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, will give them the edge, however slight.

Eni Aluko, Juventus forward: I would say Liverpool just edge it thanks, in particular, to their greater experience in midfield. A good example of the strength-in-depth they have there came when Georginio Wijnaldum sprang from the bench against Barcelona and scored two goals.

Fernando Morientes, former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker: Liverpool because of their experience and the season they've had battling City for the Premier League until the very end. I don't think there'll be extra time or penalties. The two sides have scored a lot of goals in previous rounds and play on the front foot.

Michael Owen, former Liverpool striker: Liverpool were arguably fortunate to do the double over Spurs in the Premier League ... Both league games finished 2-1 to the Reds and it would not surprise me if the final score in the Spanish capital at the weekend mirrored those results. Jürgen Klopp has lost two Champions League finals; forget third time lucky – this is the Reds' time.

Danny Murphy, former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder: It will be a good game but, overall, Liverpool will have too much for Tottenham. Liverpool have been winning under a lot of pressure recently and it becomes a habit. Also, last year’s defeat to Real Madrid will want to be put to bed.

Jerzy Dudek, 2005 final-winning Liverpool goalkeeper: 3-1 Liverpool – come on Liverpool, you'll never walk alone!