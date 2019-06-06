UEFA Champions League preliminary round draw: Tuesday 11 June

The draw will be made at 12:00CET on Tuesday 11 June.

The preliminary round is a one-venue mini-tournament consisting of a semi-final round on 25 June and a final three days later (all one-off matches). This season's matches will be hosted by Kosovo at Pristina's Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

The winners of the final round enter the first qualifying round on 9/10 & 16/17 July, with their opponents decided in the draw on 18 June.

The three losing teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

Draw procedure

The champions of the four lowest-ranked nations in the 2018 UEFA association club coefficient rankings (Gibraltar, Andorra, San Marino and Kosovo) enter the preliminary round as per the access list. The two clubs with the highest club coefficient are seeded for the semi-final draw.

Seeded: Lincoln Red Imps (GIB), FC Santa Coloma (AND)

Unseeded: Tre Penne (SMR), Feronikeli (KOS)

An additional draw determines which semi-final winner will be considered the nominal home team for the final.

Clubs' coefficients are determined EITHER by the sum of all points won in the previous five years OR by the association coefficient over the same period – WHICHEVER IS THE HIGHER.