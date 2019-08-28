Champions League group stage draw: Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)



UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 54

How they qualified: second in Russia

Best European Cup performance: round of 16 (2003/04)

What to expect: An improvement. Their return to the group stage last season after a 14-year absence was not the best, the Railway Boys losing five of their six games. Despite minimal changes over the summer, Lokomotiv will try to use that bitter experience to their advantage in the new campaign.

Genk (BEL)



UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 60

How they qualified: Belgian champions

Best European Cup performance: group stage (twice, most recently 2011/12)

Genk caught the eye in the Europa League last term ©AFP/Getty Images

What to expect: Genk's last cameo at this level was something of a mixed bag: they were unbeaten at home in 2011/12 but failed to score away, notably losing 7-0 at Valencia. They got to the last eight of the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League, and also made it through the group stage last season.

Galatasaray (TUR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 68

How they qualified: Turkish champions

Best European Cup performance: semi-finals (1988/89)

What to expect: A decent summer recruitment drive yielded some big signings, including Fulham duo Ryan Babel and Jean Michaël Seri. After exiting at the group stage last term (a hurdle they have not overcome since 2013/14), the Istanbul outfit will look to their new reinforcements for inspiration.



RB Leipzig (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 69

How they qualified: third in Germany

Best European Cup performance: group stage (2017/18)

Timo Werner scored three times for Leipzig in the 2017/18 group stage ©AFP/Getty Images

What to expect: Leipzig's summer focus has been on signing promising youngsters, their most significant arrival probably coach Julian Nagelsmann. And with the players the 32-year-old now has at his disposal, Leipzig certainly have the potential to turn heads provided that they click together.

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 73

How they qualified: Czech champions, play-off winners

Best European Cup performance: group stage (2007/08)

What to expect: Slavia finished a respectable third in their one previous campaign at this level, and showed they can compete in Europe by running eventual victors Chelsea close in last season's UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Play-off success against Romania's Cluj has kept spirits high.



Crvena zvezda (SRB)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 88

How they qualified: Serbian champions, play-off winners

Best European Cup performance: winners (1990/91)

Log in for free to watch the highlights See how Crvena zvezda beat Liverpool 2-0 last season

What to expect: 'Red Star' won just one of their group matches last autumn – but what a win! The 2-0 home success against eventual winners Liverpool crowned their maiden group stage appearance and was a reminder that, especially in Belgrade, they are not a side to be trifled with.



Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 92

How they qualified: third in Italy

Best European Cup performance: debut this season

What to expect: This high-pressing, attack-minded side bagged a league-high 77 goals to secure the third spot in Serie A last season – club top scorer Duván Zapata netting 23 of those. The UEFA Champions League debutants have drawn comparisons, stylistically speaking, to last term's semi-finalists Ajax.

LOSC (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2018/19): 114

How they qualified: second in France

Best European Cup performance: round of 16 (2006/07)

What to expect: Shock Ligue 1 runners-up, LOSC paid the price when many of their best players were lured away this summer, beginning with leading marksman Nicolas Pépé, who joined Arsenal. Coach Christophe Galtier and scout Luis Campos have been busy pinpointing the players to keep the momentum going.