Champions League positional awards: facts and figures

There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season – UEFA.com pores over the stats that sealed their places on the shortlists.

TOP TEN FOR EACH POSITION

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Appearances: 13

Minutes: 1170

Clean sheets: 6

Goals conceded: 12

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 979

Clean sheets: 4

Goals conceded: 15

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 990

Clean sheets: 6

Goals conceded: 9

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 922

Clean sheets: 7

Goals conceded: 6

Goals: 0

Assists: 4

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, now Juventus)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 990

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 13

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 1080

Clean sheets: 5

Goals conceded: 12

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

MIDFIELDERS

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax, now Barcelona)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 986

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 1003

Goals: 2

Assists: 4

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 799

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

FORWARDS

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Appearances: 13

Minutes: 1152

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Appearances: 10

Minutes: 837

Goals: 12

Assists: 3

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Appearances: 9

Minutes: 749

Goals: 6

Assists: 2

Stats exclude qualifying

