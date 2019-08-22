How to play UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football

Keen to become a UEFA Champions League Fantasy manager but not sure how it works? We've got all you need to sign up and start playing.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Almost a million users played Fantasy in 2018/19, and here's everything you need to know about getting started to join their numbers this season.

Building a squad

Once you've created your account, Fantasy managers have a €100.0m budget to spend on their squad of 15 players.

A squad is made up of:

Two goalkeepers

Five defenders

Five midfielders

Three forwards

A maximum of three players can be chosen from any one club in the group stage – rising throughout the knockout rounds.

Selecting your team

Managers must choose a starting XI from their 15-man squad before each matchweek deadline.

You have a choice of formations, but your line-up must include a goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least two midfielders and at least one forward.

The deadline is always the kick-off time of the first fixtures of the matchweek – typically 17:55 CET on the Tuesday.

Scoring points

Your team earns points based on their actions during a match, with the big points awarded for goals, assists and clean sheets.

Players can also earn additional points from actions such as saves, recovered balls and earning penalties, among many others.

Your points are scored by your 11 starting players – but a key element of UCL Fantasy is the ability to change your team between games on the Tuesday and Wednesday. Messi drawn a blank on Tuesday? No matter – switch him out for Ronaldo on Wednesday!

Managers must choose a captain, whose score is doubled – and you can also change skippers between Tuesday and Wednesday matches.

Leagues

After picking their squad, managers can join and create leagues to compete with friends and others across the world.

Private leagues are the heart and soul of the game, where you can compete against your friends, family and colleagues. Simply join or create a league and then send out the unique code to allow others to join.

There's no limit on the number of teams in a single league but users can only be a part of a maximum of 20 private leagues.

Making transfers

After selecting your squad, you can replace the players in your squad with other players in the transfer market. Unlimited transfers can be made until the first matchday deadline while you get two free transfers for each matchweek during the group stage – and more for the knockout rounds.

This enables managers to replace one player in their 15-man squad with another, as long as the switch is within their budget.

If managers want to make additional transfers in a matchweek, they will lose four points for each one.

If managers do not use their free transfers, they can carry it over to the next matchweek, although they are unable to build up more than three free transfers.

Player prices

Player prices will remain the same until matchday 4. Upon completion of matchday 4, player prices will change depending on performance.

Boosters

In this season's UCL Fantasy, two boosters are available for users to enhance performance and score higher points:

Wildcard: unlimited transfers free of charge for one matchday

unlimited transfers free of charge for one matchday Limitless Wildcard: create a team without any budget restrictions and make unlimited transfers for one matchday

Anything else?

If you have any questions about UCL Fantasy that are not addressed in the information above, feel free to email fantasy@support.uefa.com and we'll get back to you.

NOW PICK YOUR TEAM