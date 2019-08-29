Alisson Becker: Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season
Thursday 29 August 2019
Alisson Becker has been named Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool's Alisson Becker has won the Goalkeeper of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.
In his first season with the Reds following a move from Roma, Alisson wore the No13 shirt but was a lucky charm throughout as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League – making key saves in the tight final in Madrid. The 26-year-old Brazilian also kept 21 Premier League clean sheets, landing the division's Golden Glove award.
Goalkeeper of the Season voting*
1 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 334 points
2 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 136 points
3 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – 105 points
4 Jan Oblak (Atlético) – 36 points
5 André Onana (Ajax) – 28 points
6 Ederson (Manchester City) – 20 points
7 Samir Handanović (Inter) – 3 points
8= Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus) – 2 points
8= David de Gea (Manchester United) – 2 points
*Only nine goalkeepers were voted for
Alisson's 2018/19 in numbers
Honours: UEFA Champions League, Premier League runner-up
Individual accolades: UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, Premier League Golden Glove
UEFA Champions League
Appearances: 13
Minutes: 1170
Clean sheets: 6
Goals conceded: 12
Domestic league
Appearances: 38
Clean sheets: 21
Alisson testimonials
"If I knew Alisson was this good, I would have paid double."
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager
"Alisson is everything a modern goalkeeper needs to be. I have been watching him for some years now and am a big admirer. He is comfortable with the ball, he is an excellent shot-stopper and I see that he gives confidence to his defence."
Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus goalkeeper
How Alisson was chosen
The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.
Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The player who received the most points in each category was named the winner.
Other award winners
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze
Defender of the Season: Virgil van Dijk
Midfielder of the Season: Frenkie de Jong
Forward of the Season: Lionel Messi