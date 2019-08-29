Lionel Messi: Champions League Forward of the Season

Thursday 29 August 2019

Lionel Messi has been named Forward of the Season for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

After finishing top scorer in the Champions League again, watch some of the Barcelona star's highlights of 2018/19.

Lionel Messi has won the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The 32-year-old Argentinian had another dazzling season in Europe's top club competition, finishing as the UEFA Champions League's 12-goal top scorer even though Barcelona were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Liverpool.

Forward of the Season top ten

1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 285 points
2 Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 109 points
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 91 points
4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 83 points
5 Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 35 points
6 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 15 points
7 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 10 points
8= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 9 points
8= Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 9 points
10 Leroy Sané (Manchester City) – 6 points

Messi's 2018/19 in numbers

Honours: Spanish Liga winner

Individual accolades: UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, UEFA Champions League top scorer, ESM Golden Shoe winner, Liga top scorer and assist provider

UEFA Champions League
Appearances: 10
Minutes: 837
Goals: 12
Assists: 3

Domestic league
Appearances: 34
Goals: 36

Messi testimonials

"Messi is an extraordinary player from another galaxy. And it is not just that he is a goalscorer; it's everything he creates, the goals he gives us, what he generates around him."
Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona coach

Messi enjoyed another incredible campaign
Messi enjoyed another incredible campaign©Getty Images

"It's a pleasure to see him on a daily basis. The level of effectiveness he has in training and in matches is tremendous. He is fundamental at set pieces, in open play – that's why he's the best player in the world."
Sergio Busquets, Barcelona midfielder

How Messi was chosen

The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The player who received the most points in each category was named the winner.

Other award winners

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze
Goalkeeper of the Season: Alisson Becker
Defender of the Season: Virgil van Dijk
Midfielder of the Season: Frenkie de Jong

