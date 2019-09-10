Atlético v Juventus facts

Atlético Madrid start the new UEFA Champions League season as they ended the old, with a fixture against Juventus – and they will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season's disappointment at the hands of old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo.

• The teams were paired together in last season's round of 16, and Atlético looked well placed to reach the quarter-finals when they established a 2-0 first-leg advantage thanks to late goals from José María Giménez (78) and Diego Godín (83). Juve and Ronaldo had other ideas, however, the former Real Madrid forward turning the tables with a second-leg hat-trick in Turin to ensure it was the Bianconeri that progressed.

• This is Atlético's seventh successive season in the UEFA Champions League; for Juventus, this is an eighth group campaign in a row.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2018/19 round of 16 first leg: Atlético 2-0 Juventus

Previous meetings

• Before last season, the sides were paired together in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage, when an Arda Turan goal gave Atlético a 1-0 win at their former home, the Vicente Calderón. Koke and Saúl Ñíguez were in the Atlético side, with Jan Oblak and Giménez unused replacements; Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini – who is not in this season's UEFA Champions League squad – and Leonardo Bonucci played for Juventus.

• The second game in Turin ended goalless, a result that meant Atlético finished first in the section and Juve second, though it was the Italian side that went on to reach that season's final.

Form guide

Atlético

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League group campaign; all but two of the previous nine have extended into the knockout stages.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Atlético winner against Juventus in 2014

• Los Colchoneros have won their last six home games against Italian visitors, scoring 14 goals and conceding only one. Last season's defeat in Turin ended a ten-match unbeaten run against Italian sides, home and away (W8 D2).

• Atlético have won their last nine home European matches – the 3-1 defeat of Club Brugge on matchday two last season was the only one in which they conceded a goal. A 2-1 loss to Chelsea on matchday two in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 22 European games in their own stadium (W18 D3).

• Last season Atlético beat Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, both 2-0, at home but finished second behind Dortmund in Group A. They went down 4-0 in Germany on matchday three, their joint heaviest European defeat, but have lost only three of their last 22 matches in continental competition (W14 D5).

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Last season's second leg: Ronaldo hat-trick thwarts Atlético

Juventus

• Champions of Italy for a record eighth season in a row in 2018/19, this is the start of Juve's 20th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the last 16 or better in 16 of the previous 19.

• In 2018/19, under Massimiliano Allegri, Juve finished first in Group H ahead of Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys, picking up 12 points. After the comeback against Atlético in the round of 16, they drew 1-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their quarter-final only to bow out following a 2-1 home defeat.

• Juve are without a win in their last three European away matches, losing at Young Boys (1-2) on matchday six last season before the defeat by Atlético and draw at Ajax. The defeat in Switzerland ended Juve's five-match winning run in UEFA Champions League away matches.

• Juve have won four of their last five matches against Spanish sides, including away (2-0) and home (1-0) wins against Valencia in last season's group stage. The Bianconeri have, however, won on only three of their last ten trips to Spain. Their overall away record against Liga opposition is W6 D6 L17.

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Ronaldo hat-trick against Atlético for Real Madrid

Links and trivia

• Atlético coach Diego Simeone played for Pisa, Internazionale and Lazio in Italy. He helped Juventus lift the Serie A title in May 2002 when he scored in Lazio's 4-2 final-day win against Inter, indirectly allowing the Bianconeri to leapfrog Inter at the summit.

• Álvaro Morata played for Juventus between 2014 and 2016, scoring 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions for the Bianconeri including in both legs of the semi-final and the final of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League.

• Ronaldo played for Atleti's city rivals Real Madrid – where he is the all-time leading scorer – between 2009 and 2018, scoring 311 Liga goals in 292 appearances and winning four UEFA Champions League titles. He scored in the 2014 defeat of Atlético and converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out two years later, also hitting a first-leg hat-trick in the 2017 semi-final. Ronaldo faced Atlético 31 times in all competitions for Madrid, scoring 22 goals (W14 D9 L8).

• Have also played in Spain:

Danilo (Real Madrid 2015–17)

Sami Khedira (Real Madrid 2010–15)

• Khedira was in the Madrid side that beat Atlético in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League final.

• Have played in Italy:

Stefan Savić (Fiorentina 2012–15)

Šime Vrsaljko (Genoa 2013/14, Sassuolo 2014–16, Internazionale 2018/19 (loan))

Antonio Adán (Cagliari 2014)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ronaldo reacts to Juventus draw

• Adán made only two appearances for Cagliari, both in January 2014; the second was a 4-1 home defeat against Juventus.

• Jan Oblak was in the Benfica side that lost on penalties to Sevilla in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League final at the Juventus Stadium.

• Thomas Lemar and Blaise Matuidi were both part of France's victorious FIFA 2018 World Cup squad.

• International team-mates:

José María Giménez & Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay)

Felipe Augusto & Alex Sandro, Douglas Costa, Danilo (Brazil)

Santiago Arias & Juan Cuadrado (Colombia)

Ángel Correa & Gonzalo Higuaín, Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

João Félix & Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

• Have played together:

Diego Costa & Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea 2015)

Stefan Savić & Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina 2014/15)

Álvaro Morata & Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 2010–14, 2016/17)

Álvaro Morata & Sami Khedira (Real Madrid 2010–14)

Héctor Herrera & Alex Sandro, Danilo (Porto 2013–15)

• Kieran Trippier was in the Tottenham team beaten 2-1 by Juventus at Wembley in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (2-3 aggregate), Higuaín and Dybala getting the goals.

Latest news

Atlético Madrid

• Summer transfers

In: Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Felipe (Porto), Nicolás Ibáñez (Atlético San Luis), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Renan Lodi (Athletico Paranaense), Héctor Herrera (Porto), João Félix (Benfica), Ivan Šaponjić (Benfica)

Out: Lucas Hernández (Bayern), Diego Godín (Inter), Juanfran (São Paulo), Axel Werner (Atlético San Luis, loan), Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP), Gelson Martins (Monaco), Rodri (Manchester City), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Filipe Luís (released), Nikola Kalinić (Roma, loan), Víctor Mollejo (Deportivo La Coruña, loan), Javi Montero (Deportivo La Coruña, loan)

• Atlético were the only side to win their first three Liga games of the season.

• Summer signing João Félix scored his first goal for Atlético in the 3-2 victory against Eibar on 1 September.

• Vitolo has scored twice in this season's Liga, both as a substitute.

• Álavaro Morata has been out since 25 August with an ankle injury.

• Šime Vrsaljko has not played since January with a knee injury, while Borja Garcés is also sidelined with a similar problem.

Juventus

• Summer transfers

In: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Luca Pellegrini (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (Paris), Gianluigi Buffon (Paris), Merih Demiral (Sassuolo), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Danilo (Manchester City)

Out: Emil Audero (Sampdoria), Alberto Cerri (Cagliari), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Andrea Barzagli (retired), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Cristian Romero (Genoa, loan), Moise Kean (Everton), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari, loan)

• Juventus started the season with a 1-0 win at Parma courtesy of a Giorgio Chiellini goal. A week later the veteran defender suffered a knee ligament injury and will be out of action for six months after undergoing surgery.

• Goalkeeper Mattia Perin is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

• New signing Danilo scored a minute into his Juve debut against Napoli on 31 August after replacing the injured Mattia De Sciglio (thigh).

• Juventus won that game 4-3 courtesy of an added-time own goal by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly after letting slip a 3-0 lead following goals by Gonzalo Higuaín and Cristiano Ronaldo.

• Juve coach Maurizio Sarri missed the first two Serie A games with pneumonia.

• On 8 September Juventus marked eight years in their new stadium, where they have won 162 of their 202 games, suffering only ten defeats.

• Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals in 160 games with one goal in Portugal's 4-2 win in Serbia on 7 September and four more against Lithuania three days later (5-1).

• Ronaldo is one of three candidates for the FIFA Best Player Award along with Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi. The winner will be announced in Milan on 23 September.

• Italy's 2-1 win against Finland on 8 September was Leonardo Bonucci's 91st cap, taking him into the Azzurri's top ten and level with Alessandro Del Piero.

*Subject to weekend updates