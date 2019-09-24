Barcelona v Internazionale facts

For the second year running, Barcelona and Internazionale meet in the group stage with all four teams in Group F level on one point after the first round of matches.

• Barcelona needed a Marc-André ter Stegen penalty save from Germany team-mate Marco Reus to earn a goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund on matchday one. Inter had an escape of their own earlier the same evening, needing an added-time equaliser from substitute Nicolò Barrella to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Praha.

• The Spanish side have dominated their meetings with Inter over the years, particularly in Spain – although the Italian club's sole victory proved highly significant.

Previous meetings

• The sides' most recent meeting came on matchday four last season, an 87th-minute Mauro Icardi goal earning Inter a 1-1 draw at San Siro four minutes after Malcom had put Barça in front.

• A goal in each half from Rafinha (32) and Jordi Alba (83) had given Barcelona a 2-0 victory at the Camp Nou two weeks earlier, continuing their impeccable home record against Inter: four wins from four matches, with eight goals scored and none conceded.

• Perhaps surprisingly for two clubs with such rich European history, the teams have played only six other matches – those too in the UEFA Champions League, and all since 2003.

• They met in the 2002/03 second group stage, Barcelona winning 3-0 in Spain before a goalless draw in Milan. The Spanish side finished first in Group A with Inter second, but were eliminated in the quarter-finals, while the Nerazzurri lost to neighbours AC Milan in the last four.

• Their next four fixtures all came in the 2009/10 edition, the first of them, in Milan, again finishing scoreless. A 2-0 victory in Spain followed for a Barcelona side coached by Josep Guardiola, Gerard Piqué scoring the first goal.

• Both again progressed to the knockout rounds and were reunited in the semi-finals, when Inter won the first leg 3-1 at San Siro. Despite a 1-0 defeat at the Camp Nou – via another Piqué goal – José Mourinho's Inter held on to reach the final, where they beat Bayern München to claim the club's third European title.

Form guide

Barcelona

• The goalless draw at Dortmund made it two successive European games without scoring for Barcelona, for the first time since October-November 2017. They have failed to find the net in three successive UEFA competition matches only once, in the 1987/88 UEFA Cup.

• Barcelona are unbeaten in 32 UEFA Champions League home matches, a run that started in September 2013 (W29 D3); the 5-1 defeat of Lyon in last season's round of 16 second leg eclipsed the previous competition record of 29 set by Bayern München between March 1998 and April 2002.

• Barcelona have won ten of their last 11 home European games, the exception a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on matchday six. They have scored 33 goals in that 11-match sequence, including 11 in the last three.

• The matchday six draw against Tottenham in 2018/19 was the first time Barcelona had dropped points in the group stage at the Camp Nou since 2012/13, ending a run of 17 group stage victories.. They have not lost at home in the group stage since going down 2-1 to Rubin in 2009 – a run of 28 matches (W25 D3).

• The Blaugrana's record at home to Serie A clubs is W17 D6 L2. They are unbeaten in their last 14 home fixtures against Italian visitors, winning 11, since losing 2-1 to Juventus in the 2002/03 quarter-final second leg.

• Spanish champions for the 26th time in 2018/19, their fourth title in five years, this is Barcelona's 24th UEFA Champions League group campaign, a competition record they share with Real Madrid. They last failed to qualify from their group in 2000/01 and have reached the round of 16 or better for the last 15 seasons.

• In 2018/19, Barcelona finished first ahead of Tottenham, Inter and PSV Eindhoven in Group B, picking up 14 points – seven of them at home. They eased past Lyon in the last 16 (0-0 a, 5-1 h) and Manchester United in the quarter-finals (1-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 3-0 first-leg victory against Liverpool in the last four, only for the English club to turn the tables in stunning style at Anfield (0-4).

• Defeat on Merseyside ended Barcelona's 11-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League (W8 D3). They have lost only two of their last 24 UEFA Champions League fixtures (W14 D8).

• Barcelona have been European champions on five occasions, most recently in 2015.

Inter

• The draw against Slavia made it three European fixtures without a win for Inter (D2 L1), with only one goal scored in that sequence. They are without a victory in their last five UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L2), scoring just three goals.

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter are the last Italian team to win the UEFA Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

• This is the 13th time Inter have been in the group stage – last season was their first appearance since 2011/12.

• In 2018/19 Inter won their first two fixtures, against Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven, but picked up only two more points to lose out to Spurs on head-to-head record and finished third in Group B, which was won by Barcelona. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, they knocked out Rapid Wien in the round of 32 (1-0 a, 4-0 h) but lost 1-0 in the home second leg, and on aggregate, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

• Last season was the first time in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns Inter had failed to progress from their group.

• The Nerazzurri have won only two of their last 12 European away fixtures and lost six of their last nine, the exceptions last season's 2-1 win at PSV in the UEFA Champions League group stage and the UEFA Europa League round of 32 victory in Vienna.

• Inter have lost four of their last five matches away to Spanish opponents (D1); their overall record in those away games is W3 D2 L14. Inter's last victory away to Liga opposition was a 5-1 success at Valencia in October 2004 – their record away European win – although they did beat Bayern München 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 2010 UEFA Champions League final.

Links and trivia

• Alexis Sánchez scored 39 goals in 88 Liga games for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, winning the Copa del Rey in 2011/12 and the Liga title the following season. He came on as a second-half substitute in Barcelona's victory in the 2011 UEFA Super Cup.

• Have also played in Spain:

Diego Godín (Villarreal 2007–10, Atlético Madrid 2010–19)

Borja Valero (Real Madrid 2005–07, Mallorca 2007/08 & 2009/10, Villarreal 2010–12)

• Have also played in Italy:

Arturo Vidal (Juventus 2011–15)

Neto (Fiorentina 2011–15, Juventus 2015–17)

• Antoine Griezmann scored in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final as France defeated Marcelo Brozović's Croatia 4-2. Samuel Umtiti was also in the France side with Ivan Rakitić featuring for Croatia.

• Antonio Conte's Italy defeated a Spain side including Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets 2-0 in the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16.

• Have played together:

Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godín (Atlético 2014–19)

Neto and Borja Valero (Fiorentina 2012–15)

Arturo Vidal & Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus 2012–15)

Neto and Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus 2015–17)

• International team-mates:

Lionel Messi & Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Ivan Rakitić & Marcelo Brozović (Croatia)

Luis Suárez & Diego Godín, Matías Vecino (Uruguay)

Frenkie de Jong & Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands)

• Brozović featured in Croatia's 6-0 loss to a Spain side including Sergio Busquets in the UEFA Nations League on 11 September 2018.