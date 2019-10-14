Salzburg v Napoli facts

Salzburg's 2018/19 European campaign was ended by Napoli, although the Austrian team will be able to draw on the memory of last season's home success as the teams meet again.

• Napoli came out on top in last season's UEFA Europa League round of 16 and lead the way in UEFA Champions League Group E having collected four points from their first two fixtures. Salzburg have recorded a win and a loss – although with nine goals, they are the second top scorers in the competition, behind only Bayern München (ten).

Previous meetings

• Napoli were 4-3 victors in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League in March, doing the damage in the Naples first leg thanks to unanswered goals from Arkadiusz Milik, Fabián Ruiz and a Jérôme Onguéné own goal.

• Milik's second goal of the tie 14 minutes into the return proved decisive, although Napoli were made to survive a Salzburg revival, goals from Munas Dabbur, Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Christoph Leitgeb proving enough only for a 3-1 victory.

Form guide

Salzburg

• Having not featured in the group stage since 1994/95, Salzburg returned with a bang thanks to a 6-2 win against Genk on Matchday 1, scoring five goals in the first half – only the seventh team to do so in the UEFA Champions League.

• Erling Braut Haaland's three goals made him the eighth player to score a UEFA Champions League debut hat-trick, and the first to do so in the first half. Aged 19 years 58 days, the Norwegian is the third youngest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick, behind Raúl González (18 years 113 days) and Wayne Rooney (18 years 340 days).

• Salzburg scored another three goals in their last fixture, but conceded four to lose against Liverpool at Anfield.

• The Austrian club won a sixth successive Bundesliga title in 2018/19 – their 13th overall – adding the Austrian Cup to complete a domestic double for the sixth time, all since 2011/12. As Austrian champions, Salzburg qualified automatically for the group stage.

• Salzburg's sole previous UEFA Champions League group stage appearance came in 1994/95, their European Cup debut, when they finished third in a group involving eventual winners Ajax, a Milan side who went on to lose to the Dutch club in the final, and AEK Athens. With two points then awarded for a win, Salzburg picked up five from their six matches, a 3-1 victory away to AEK their sole success.

• Of Salzburg's seven consecutive eliminations in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds between 2012/13 and 2018/19, three took place in the play-offs, including last season's defeat against Crvena zvezda (0-0 a, 2-2 h).

• The Austrian club therefore moved into the UEFA Europa League, a competition in which they had reached the semi-finals in 2017/18, and won all six of their group games for the third time – a competition record – to head a section including Celtic, Leipzig and Rosenborg. Marco Rose's side then beat Belgium's Club Brugge in the round of 32 (1-2 a, 4-0 h), before bowing out against Napoli.

• Salzburg are undefeated in 19 European home games, winning 15 including nine of the last ten and all the last six.

• Last season's second-leg defeat of Napoli was only Salzburg's fifth win against an Italian club in their 16th match. They lost their first four home games against Serie A opposition, all without scoring, but are unbeaten in the last four, winning three.

• Their only European final appearance, in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup, ended with them losing both legs 1-0 to Internazionale, and their joint heaviest home European defeat (0-4) came against Parma in the 2003/04 UEFA Cup second round.

Napoli

• Late goals from Dries Mertens, a penalty, and substitute Fernando Llorente gave Napoli a 2-0 win against holders Liverpool in their first fixture. They were held 0-0 at Genk last time out.

• Serie A runners-up for the second season running in 2018/19, Napoli are in the group stage for the sixth time – all in the last nine seasons. They reached the round of 16 in 2011/12 and 2016/17 but have finished third in their section in the other three campaigns.

• The Partenopei picked up only two points in last season's group stage away from home, and are without a win in eight away matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D3 L5).

• Napoli have won only five of their last 16 matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D4 L7) – all those victories coming at the Stadio San Paolo.

• Having finished third behind Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in last season's group stage, Napoli kicked off their UEFA Europa League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win against Zürich before edging out Salzburg 4-3 over two legs in the round of 16. They were then eliminated from a second European competition of the season by an English club, however, losing 2-0 away to Arsenal and 1-0 at home in the quarter-finals.

• A 3-1 success at Zürich last season is Napoli's only victory in their last seven away European fixtures (D3 L3).

• The Naples club had never faced an Austrian club in UEFA competition before last season's tie against Salzburg.

Links and trivia

• Two Llorente penalties helped Athletic Club come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League group stage on 20 October 2011.

• Salzburg's Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka both scored for Zambia in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying victories against an Algeria side that featured Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli.

• Daka scored in Zambia's 3-2 extra-time defeat against Italy in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals; Haaland got Norway's goal in a 1-1 group stage draw against Italy at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship the following year.

• Have played together:

Maximilian Wöber & Amin Younes (Ajax 2017/18)