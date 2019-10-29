Dortmund v Inter facts

Borussia Dortmund's Group F aspirations suffered a significant setback with a Matchday 3 defeat by Internazionale in Milan and they will be looking to turn the tables on the Italian club on home soil.

• A first-half strike from Lautaro Martínez – who also had a late penalty saved by Roman Bürki – and an 89th-minute second by Antonio Candreva gave Inter victory last time out, taking the Nerazzurri on to four points, level with Dortmund and three behind section leaders Barcelona. Slavia Praha are fourth with one point.

Previous meetings

• Before this season, the teams last met in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, Inter – who would go on to lift the trophy, beating Salzburg in the final – going through thanks to a 3-1 first-leg success in Germany in which Wim Jonk scored twice. They were left hanging on, however, after going two goals down back at San Siro, Antonio Manicone's 80th-minute goal ultimately making sure of progress.

• Inter had also come out on top when the teams met in the European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals in April 1964, following up a 2-2 draw at Dortmund's former Stadion Rote Erde home with a 2-0 victory at San Siro, Sandro Mazzola scoring in both legs. Then too the Milan club went on to take the trophy, beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the Vienna final to win their first European Cup.

Form guide

Dortmund

• Dortmund have won only two of their last eight UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L4), including a 2-0 success at Slavia on Matchday 2. That is the only one of their last five matches in the competition in which they have scored; they drew 0-0 at home to Barcelona on Matchday 1.

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have reached the round of 16 in five of their last six participations.

• In last season's group stage, Lucien Favre's side kept three clean sheets at home in beating Monaco 3-0 and Atlético Madrid 4-0 before drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five), but got no further than the last 16, losing both legs against Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h).

• BVB's last home game against an Italian club was a 3-2 defeat of Atalanta in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg, setting up a 4-3 aggregate success.

• Dortmund have lost seven of their 16 home matches against Italian clubs (W6 D3), including three of the last five. Their one UEFA Champions League triumph came at the expense of Italian opposition in the 1997 final when they beat Juventus 3-1 in Munich.

• Despite two victories in their own stadium in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, Dortmund have now won only three of their last 11 European home matches (D3 L5).

Inter

• Having drawn 1-1 at home to Slavia Praha on Matchday 1, Inter then went down 2-1 at Barcelona to make it four European fixtures without a win (D2 L2), with only two goals scored in that sequence. The victory against Dortmund last time out ended a six-match winless run in UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L3), during which they scored just four goals.

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter are the last Italian team to win the UEFA Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

• This is the 13th time Inter have been in the group stage – last season was their first appearance since 2011/12.

• In 2018/19 Inter won their first two fixtures, against Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven, but picked up only two more points to lose out to Spurs on head-to-head record and finished third in Group B, which was won by Barcelona. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, they knocked out Rapid Wien in the round of 32 (1-0 a, 4-0 h) but lost 1-0 in the home second leg, and on aggregate, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

• The Nerazzurri have won only two of their last 13 European away fixtures (D4 L7) – last season's 2-1 win at PSV in the UEFA Champions League group stage and the UEFA Europa League round of 32 victory in Vienna – and lost seven of their last ten.

• Inter are without a win in their last three trips to Germany (D1 L2); a 3-2 victory at Bayern München in March 2011 is their only victory in their last eight games away to Bundesliga clubs (D3 L4).

• Indeed, home and away Inter had not won in six games against Bundesliga opponents (D1 L5) before beating Dortmund, their second success in ten matches (D1 L7), although one of only four wins in their last 17 matches with German clubs (D4 L9) came against Bayern in the 2010 UEFA Champions League final (2-0).

• Last season was the first time in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns Inter had failed to progress from their group.

Links and trivia

• Has played in Germany:

Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin 2017–19)

• Mario Götze scored as Germany defeated Italy 4-1 in a March 2016 friendly; Antonio Conte was the Italy coach and Andrea Ranocchia a second-half substitute.

• International team-mates:

Leonardo Balerdi & Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard & Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

• Martínez's Argentina drew 2-2 in a friendly against a Germany side including Julian Brandt on 9 October.