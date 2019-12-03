Dortmund v Slavia Praha facts

Borussia Dortmund face a tense final day in Group F, and will be taking nothing for granted against a Slavia Praha side who have already earned two creditable away draws in the section.

• The German club have seven points – three of them thanks to a 2-0 win in the Czech Republic on Matchday 2 with a goal in either half from Achraf Hakimi (35, 89) – and are level with Internazionale but four points adrift of section winners Barcelona.

• Dortmund must pick up more points than Inter – who are at home to Barcelona on Matchday 6 – to finish second.

• Slavia have two points and will finish fourth, although they are unbeaten in their away games away games, those points having come from draws at Inter (1-1) and Barcelona (0-0).

Form guide

Dortmund

• Dortmund have won only three of their last ten UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L5), including two this season: the success at Slavia on Matchday 2 and a 3-2 home defeat of Inter in the fourth round of fixtures. They drew 0-0 against Barcelona in their other home game, losing 2-0 at Inter and, in their last fixture, 3-1 at Barcelona.

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have reached the round of 16 in five of their last six participations.

• In last season's group stage, Lucien Favre's side kept three clean sheets at home in beating Monaco 3-0 and Atlético Madrid 4-0 before drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five), but got no further than the last 16, losing both legs against Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h).

• Despite two victories in their own stadium in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, Dortmund have now won only four of their last 12 European home matches (D3 L5).

• Dortmund are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Czech clubs, home and away (W6 D3), since a 3-1 home loss against Dukla Praha in the 1963/64 European Champion Clubs' Cup quarter-final second leg, although Dortmund still went through 5-3 on aggregate. That was their first fixture against a Czech side in Germany; their record since is W3 D1, with the most recent fixture, against Sigma Olomouc in the 2005 UEFA Intertoto Cup third round, ending 1-1; Dortmund went on to lose the tie on away goals.

Slavia

• Slavia were denied three points at Inter on Matchday 1 by a late equaliser, and held Barcelona 0-0 in their fourth fixture, but at home they have lost all three games, going down to Dortmund, Barcelona (1-2) and, last time out, Inter (1-3).

• Champions of the Czech Republic for the second time in three years last season – their 18th domestic title – and also Czech Cup winners, completing their first double in the Czech Republic, Slavia successfully negotiated the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds for only the second time. Since their sole previous group appearance 12 years ago – when they finished third in their section behind Arsenal and Sevilla – the Prague club have lost in the preliminary rounds four times.

• Last season Slavia were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-2 a). Moving into the UEFA Europa League group stage, Jindřich Trpišovský's side finished second behind Zenit in their section and went on to get the better of Genk and Sevilla in the knockout rounds before losing 5-3 to eventual champions Chelsea over two games (0-1 h, 3-4 a) in the quarter-finals.

• Slavia entered this season's UEFA Champions League in the play-offs, where they beat Romania's CFR Cluj 1-0 both home and away. Before that tie, they had won only one of their last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League (D7 L7).

• The Prague club picked up five points in their only previous UEFA Champions League group campaign, in 2007/08, four of them against Steaua București (2-1 h, 1-1 a); they also drew 0-0 at home against Arsenal.

• Slavia's away record in the UEFA Champions League group stage is D3 L2.

• Slavia have lost five of their six away games against German clubs, all without scoring, the exception a 2-1 win at Freiburg in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup first round first leg. They have lost their last four games in Germany, most recently going down 2-0 in Hamburg in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stage.

Links and trivia

• Slavia were 4-1 winners against a Nice side coached by Lucien Favre in a pre-season friendly in July 2017.

• As a player, Favre was in the Switzerland side that shared a 0-0 friendly draw against Czechoslovakia in Neuchatel. Ivo Knoflíček, now a youth coach at Slavia, was in the visitors' line-up.

• Mats Hummels scored Germany's winner in a 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against the Czech Republic at Slavia's Eden Stadium on 1 September 2017. Jan Bořil and Tomáš Souček featured for the home side.

• Jadon Sancho made his first competitive start for England in a 5-0 defeat of the Czech Republic in the European Qualifiers on 22 March this year; Souček and substitutes Milan Škoda and Lukáš Masopust were in the visitors' team.

• Paco Alcácer scored Spain's winner in a 2-1 defeat of Romania in Bucharest on 5 September; Nicolae Stanciu featured for the home side.