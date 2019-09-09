Fantasy head to head: Neymar v Mbappé

Two of the premier forwards from Paris, UEFA.com compares how Neymar (€11.5m) and Kylian Mbappé (€10.5m) have performed over the last two UEFA Champions League seasons.

Goals have not been in short supply for the duo in the last two seasons, particularly in the group stage where Paris have been nearly unstoppable when going forward. The reigning French champions have scored 47 UEFA Champions League goals at an average of 2.94 per game and in 2017/18 set a new record for the most scored in a single group stage with 25.

It will cost #UCLfantasy managers an extra €1.0m to acquire the services of Neymar over Mbappé, but the Brazilian could prove to be worth the investment. Despite having made three fewer UEFA Champions League appearances over the past two seasons, Neymar has actually registered three more goals and just one assist fewer than Mbappé.

This has led to Neymar recording an average 6.23 points per game, almost half a point more than his team-mate. The Brazilian also offers more explosive potential than Mbappé, having scored ten or more points twice in his last 13 matches, while the Frenchman has not recorded a double-digit score in his last 16 appearances.

