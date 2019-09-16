UCLfantasy: What the numbers say

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on a given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated based on the player's historical performance in the UEFA Champions League. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the major parameters used in our projections.

The top projected players for each position for matchday one are given below. As ever, check team news before making your final selections.

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Manuel Neuer 6.0 Bayern Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 6.1 Samir Handanovič 5.5 Inter Slavia Praha H Tuesday 6.1 Lukáš Hrádecký 4.5 Leverkusen Lokomotiv Moskva H Wednesday 6.1 Ederson 6.0 Man City Shakhtar A Wednesday 6.0 André Onana 5.0 Ajax LOSC Lille H Tuesday 6.0

The top projected goalkeeper is Bayern's Manuel Neuer, who faces a Crvena zvezda side that failed to score in two of their three away matches in last season's group stage. Inter's Samir Handanovič will play Slavia Praha in one of Tuesday's early kick-offs while Lukáš Hrádecký of Leverkusen is third and is an attractive budget option for matchday one. Leverkusen welcome Lokomotiv Moskva, who scored just one goal in three away group games last season.

Manchester City's Ederson and Ajax's André Onana occupy the final two spots in the top five projected goalkeepers. Ederson kept two clean sheets against matchday one opponents Shakhtar Donetsk last season, while Onana and Ajax face a LOSC team who have not scored in four of their last seven UEFA Champions League group matches.

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Joshua Kimmich 6.5 Bayern Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 7.4 Lucas Hernández 5.5 Bayern Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 6.9 Nicolás Tagliafico 5.0 Ajax LOSC Lille H Tuesday 6.3 Oleksandr Zinchenko 5.0 Man City Shakhtar A Wednesday 6.1 Milan Škriniar 5.5 Inter Slavia Praha H Tuesday 6.0 Diego Godín 5.5 Inter Slavia Praha H Tuesday 6.0 Wendell 4.5 Leverkusen Lokomotiv Moskva H Wednesday 6.0 Jonathan Tah 5.0 Leverkusen Lokomotiv Moskva H Wednesday 6.0 Sven Bender 5.0 Leverkusen Lokomotiv Moskva H Wednesday 6.0 Niklas Süle 5.0 Bayern Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 6.0

The top two projected defenders for matchday one, Joshua Kimmich and Lucas Hernández, are part of a Bayern team that kept four clean sheets in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and also offer attacking potential. Left-backs Nicolás Tagliafico and Oleksandr Zinchenko could offer excellent value for money, particularly if the Ajax defender can match his attacking output from last season when he scored three times in Europe; he scored twice over the weekend in the Eredivisie. Inter and Leverkusen, whose players complete the top ten, are both projected to keep a clean sheet on matchday one.

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Raheem Sterling 11.0 Man City Shakhtar A Wednesday 7.2 Philippe Coutinho 9.0 Bayern Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 7.0 Mohamed Salah 11.0 Liverpool Napoli A Tuesday 6.9 Kevin De Bruyne 10.5 Man City Shakhtar A Wednesday 6.8 Hakim Ziyech 8.0 Ajax LOSC Lille H Tuesday 6.3 Sadio Mané 10.5 Liverpool Napoli A Tuesday 6.0 Riyad Mahrez 8.5 Man City Shakhtar A Wednesday 5.7 Heung-Min Son 9.5 Tottenham Olympiacos A Wednesday 5.4 João Félix 8.0 Atlético Juventus H Wednesday 4.8 Kai Havertz 5.5 Leverkusen Lokomotiv Moskva H Wednesday 4.8

A good combination of players that play Tuesday and Wednesday are represented in the projected top ten midfielders, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling topping the list. The Englishman has started the 2019/20 season in fine form having scored eight goals already for club and country. Bayern's Philippe Coutinho has ample UEFA Champions league pedigree, having scored 47 points (three goals, two assists) in #UCLfantasy for Barcelona last season. Mohamed Salah and Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mané were the two top-scoring midfielders in #UCLfantasy last season, recording a combined 115 points.

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Lionel Messi 11.5 Barcelona Dortmund A Tuesday 8.4 Robert Lewandowski 10.5 Bayern Crvena zvezda H Wednesday 7.5 Cristiano Ronaldo 11.5 Juventus Atlético A Wednesday 6.6 Sergio Agüero 10.5 Man City Shakhtar A Wednesday 6.3 Dušan Tadić 9.0 Ajax LOSC Lille A Tuesday 6.0 Romelu Lukaku 10.0 Inter Slavia Praha H Tuesday 6.0 Karim Benzema 9.5 Real Madrid Paris A Wednesday 5.7 Gareth Bale 8.5 Real Madrid Paris A Wednesday 5.5 Harry Kane 11.0 Tottenham Olympiacos A Wednesday 5.4 Kevin Volland 6.5 Leverkusen Lokomotiv Moskva H Wednesday 4.9

A mixture of Tuesday and Wednesday gamedays in the projected top forwards means Fantasy managers can make the most of the ability to substitute players between gamedays. The top projected forward is last season's top #UCLfantasy point scorer, Lionel Messi. In four group stage matches in 2018/19, Messi scored six times and assisted another.

Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Agüero are projected to score heavily on the opening matchday, with the Bayern striker finishing top scorer in last season's group stage with eight goals. Investment in Real Madrid's forwards would also appear to be wise, with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale projected to produce attacking returns despite a tough trip to the Parc des Princes to face Paris on Wednesday.