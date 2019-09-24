2020/21 UEFA Champions League match calendar
Tuesday 24 September 2019
Article summary
UEFA.com has all the match dates for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.
Article top media content
Article body
JUNE
23 June: Preliminary round semi-finals
26 June: Preliminary round final
JULY
7/8 July: First qualifying round, first leg
14/15 July: First qualifying round, second leg
21/22 July: Second qualifying round, first leg
28/29 July: Second qualifying round, second leg
AUGUST
4/5 August: Third qualifying round, first leg
11 August: Third qualifying round, second leg
18/19 August: Play-off round, first leg
25/26 August: Play-off round, second leg
SEPTEMBER
15/16 September: Group stage, matchday one
29/30 September: Group stage, matchday two
OCTOBER
20/21 October: Group stage, matchday three
NOVEMBER
3/4 November: Group stage, matchday four
24/25 November: Group stage, matchday five
DECEMBER
8/9 December: Group stage, matchday six
FEBRUARY
16/17/23/24 February: Round of 16, first leg
MARCH
9/10/16/17 March: Round of 16, second leg
APRIL
6/7 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
13/14 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
27/28 April: Semi-finals, first leg
MAY
4/5 May: Semi-finals, second leg
29 May: Final – Saint Petersburg Stadium
All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.