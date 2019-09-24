2020/21 UEFA Champions League match calendar

JUNE

23 June: Preliminary round semi-finals

26 June: Preliminary round final

JULY

7/8 July: First qualifying round, first leg

14/15 July: First qualifying round, second leg

21/22 July: Second qualifying round, first leg

28/29 July: Second qualifying round, second leg

AUGUST

4/5 August: Third qualifying round, first leg

11 August: Third qualifying round, second leg

18/19 August: Play-off round, first leg

25/26 August: Play-off round, second leg

SEPTEMBER

15/16 September: Group stage, matchday one

29/30 September: Group stage, matchday two

OCTOBER

20/21 October: Group stage, matchday three

NOVEMBER

3/4 November: Group stage, matchday four

24/25 November: Group stage, matchday five

DECEMBER

8/9 December: Group stage, matchday six

FEBRUARY

16/17/23/24 February: Round of 16, first leg

MARCH

9/10/16/17 March: Round of 16, second leg

APRIL

6/7 April: Quarter-finals, first leg

13/14 April: Quarter-finals, second leg

27/28 April: Semi-finals, first leg

MAY

4/5 May: Semi-finals, second leg

29 May: Final – Saint Petersburg Stadium

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.