UCLfantasy matchday two: The Scout squad

The Scout's 15-man selection for matchday two features three players from both Juventus and Leipzig, and is a blend of bargain buys and big-money signings.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Goalkeepers

Home advantage is the order of the day for the Scout's picks in goal, with Juventus facing Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday so Wojciech Szczęsny (€5.5m) is the pick for the first round of matches. Should the Poland keeper fail to deliver sufficient points, Adrián (€4.5m) could take his place the following day; Liverpool won all three home games in the 2018/19 group stage and, having lost at Napoli on matchday one, could find themselves in a similar position this season as they welcome Salzburg to Anfield.

Defenders

There's also a Juventus representative in defence, in the shape of Danilo (€5.0m) – perhaps the most budget-friendly route into the Italian champions' back line. Danilo's former club Manchester City face Dinamo Zagreb in their first home game and, with injuries kicking in, Nicolás Otamendi (€5.5m) is a decent shout to start. Zenit's Yordan Osorio (€4.0m) faces Benfica in St Petersburg, with home advantage, an appealing fixture and his low price making him a hard-to-ignore option. Marcel Halstenberg (€4.5m) is a key part of the Leipzig defence as a Lyon team who have not won in seven games come to Germany, while the attacking threat of Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.0m), demonstrated again on matchday one with a bumper 18 points, makes him hard to leave out for the trip to Valencia.

Midfielders

With funds carefully guarded in the defensive positions, there's scope to splash the cash in attacking roles. Eden Hazard (€11.0m) is a tempting option in midfield with Real Madrid facing Club Brugge, from Hazard's native Belgium, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Those appealing home fixtures for Manchester City and Leipzig mean inclusion for Bernardo Silva (€9.0m) and Marcel Sabitzer (€6.5m) respectively, while Stefano Sensi (€5.0m) brought in five points last time out and comes in again despite Internazionale's trip to Barcelona. To complete midfield, The Scout has taken note of the potential offered by the new rule offering points for ball regains; few are better in that regard than N'Golo Kanté (€5.0m) although, with the Frenchman rated doubtful for Chelsea's trip to LOSC Lille, Benjamin Andre (€5.0m) of the home side is perhaps a safer better.

Forwards

That all means there's scope for some big investments in the front line. There's no one with a bigger price tag than Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m); a goal in each of Juve's home games this season in all competitions, and five in Turin in last season's UEFA Champions League make the Portuguese star an enticing prospect with Leverkusen in town. The same applies to Ronaldo's former team-mate Karim Benzema (€9.5m), who has five Liga goals already in 2019/20 and spearheads a side determined to bounce back from an opening defeat by Club Brugge visit. The forward line is completed by Timo Werner (€8.5m), scorer of both Leipzig goals on matchday one and with seven to his name overall this season.

USE THE SCOUT'S TIPS TO PICK YOUR TEAM

