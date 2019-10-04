Fantasy Football matchday 2 lessons: Goalkeepers

Friday 4 October 2019

With the group stage starting to take shape, premium goalkeepers are already proving to be value for money.

Paris Saint-Germain No1 Keylor Navas
Paris Saint-Germain No1 Keylor Navas ©AFP/Getty Images

UEFA.com runs the rule over the goalkeepers and finds that big names have performed well in the first two rounds of matches.

Nine teams kept a clean sheet on matchday 2, with five – Manchester City, Paris, Napoli, Dortmund and Ajax – still yet to concede a goal in this season's competition. While it is tempting to seek out cheap goalkeepers for your #UCLfantasy team, only two of the top 13 point-scorers in this department are priced below €5.0m – Napoli's Alex Meret (€4.5m) and Fernando Muslera (£4.5m) of Galatasaray– so it's worthwhile looking at some of the premium options in order to maximise your chances of a clean sheet.

Also notable was the fact that only three of the nine clean sheets came from teams playing at home, showing that goalkeepers with away fixtures should not necessarily be discounted from your thinking. There are currently eight shot-stoppers who have reached double figures for Fantasy points so far this season, and six of them will be on their travels on matchday 3: Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m), Roman Bürki (€5.5m), the aforementioned Meret, Keylor Navas (€5.5m), Jasper Cillessen (€5.0m) and Anthony Lopes (€5.0m). Perhaps it is a case of following form over fixture for #UCLfantasy managers.

HOW DID YOUR GOALKEEPER PERFORM ON MATCHDAY 2?

