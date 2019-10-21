UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

The secret to #UCLfantasy is finding the right blend between the top-performing players you simply have to have, and the less popular players who could hit the heights. UEFA.com looks at some options in each category for Matchday 3.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m) vs Slavia Praha (A)

The Barcelona man remains the most selected goalkeeper by #UCLfantasy managers and this week faces a Slavia Praha attack who have found the net just once in the opening two matchdays. Barcelona have kept successive Liga clean sheets since their last UEFA Champions League outing, and have conceded just once in their last four matches in all competitions.

Selected by: 22%

Potential differential

Alisson Becker (€6.0m) vs Genk (A)

The Brazilian made his long-awaited return to the Liverpool starting XI in the Premier League over the weekend and should make his first UEFA Champions League appearance of the season in Wednesday's trip to Genk. Alisson was integral to Liverpool's European triumph last year although his absence so far this season is reflected in his unusually low ownership.

Selected by: 5%

DEFENDERS

Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico has shone in #UCLfantasy this season ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.0m) vs Chelsea (H)

Tagliafico continued to justify his status as a popular #UCLfantasy pick on Matchday 2 with eight points to add to the 18 he scored in the first round of fixtures. The Ajax left-back was suspended over the weekend and so will be fully rested ahead of Wednesday's game against Chelsea in Amsterdam.

Selected by: 35%

Potential differential

Renan Lodi (€4.0m) vs Leverkusen (H)

Atlético are often a team that #UCLfantasy managers flock to for clean sheets so a €4.0m asset in Diego Simeone's defence makes for an extremely tempting proposition. The Spanish side have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions and Renan Lodi has also proven himself to be something of a ball recovery merchant in the UEFA Champions League so far, with 14 balls won over the first two matchdays.

Selected by: 5%

MIDFIELDERS

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal on Matchday 2 ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Raheem Sterling (€11.0m) vs Atalanta (H)

Sterling is undoubtedly a costly asset but he proved his worth on Matchday 2 with a goal and assist, despite spending only 34 minutes on the pitch. The Manchester City man also has six goals and an assist to his name in the Premier League this season, and is well fancied among #UCLfantasy managers as a result.

Selected by: 18%

Potential differential

Riyad Mahrez (€8.5m) vs Atalanta (H)

If you want to look elsewhere in the Manchester City midfield, then Mahrez could be your differential diamond on Matchday 3. Having sat out the weekend Premier League win at Crystal Palace, the Algerian is one of the likeliest players to benefit from any rotation by Josep Guardiola, whose side host Atalanta on Tuesday.

Selected by: 5%

FORWARDS

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has scored in both games so far ©Getty Images

Popular pick

Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m) vs Olympiacos (A)

Lewandowski has been in sensational scoring form this season. Since the beginning of August, the Poland striker has found the net 19 times in 16 appearances for club and country – including three goals in the UEFA Champions League so far – and now faces off against Group B's bottom side, Olympiacos.

Selected by: 32%

Potential differential

Luis Suárez (€10.0m) vs Slavia Praha (A)

Still featuring in just 5% of #UCLfantasy teams despite scoring twice against Internazionale on Matchday 2, Suárez is a tempting differential heading into Barcelona's trip to Slavia on Wednesday. Having scored in four consecutive matches in all competitions, Suárez is a man in form and could be your ace in the pack.

Selected by: 5%

NOW PICK YOUR MATCHDAY 3 TEAM

