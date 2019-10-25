Champions League permutations: who needs what?

Six teams could clinch UEFA Champions League round of 16 places with two games to spare on 5 and 6 November: UEFA.com explains the permutations.

Full standings

Arrangements for breaking ties can be found in Article 17 of the official competition regulations

Who can go through on Matchday 4?



Atlético Madrid, Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester City, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain



All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Salzburg 2-3 Napoli

Group E: Napoli (7 points) v Salzburg (3), Liverpool (6) v Genk (1)



Napoli will be through if they win and Genk do not beat Liverpool.

Group F: Barcelona (7) v Slavia Praha (1), Borussia Dortmund (4) v Internazionale Milano (4)



No teams can go through on Matchday 4.



Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Group G: Zenit (4) v RB Leipzig (6), Lyon (4) v Benfica (3)



No teams can go through on Matchday 4.

Group H: Chelsea (6) v Ajax (6), Valencia (4) v LOSC Lille (1)



No teams can go through on Matchday 4.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 0-5 Paris

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain (9) v Club Brugge (2), Real Madrid (4) v Galatasaray (1)



Paris will be through with a win, or with a draw if Galatasaray do not beat Madrid. Paris will be confirmed in first place if they win and the other game is drawn.

Group B: Bayern München (9) v Olympiacos (1), Crvena zvezda (3) v Tottenham Hotspur (4)



Bayern will be through with a win, or with a draw if Spurs beat Crvena zvezda. Bayern will be confirmed in first place if they win and the other match is drawn.



Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

Group C: Atalanta (0) v Manchester City (9), GNK Dinamo (4) v Shakhtar Donetsk (4)



Man. City will be through with a win, and will be confirmed in first place if they win and the other match is drawn.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva (3) v Juventus (7), Bayer Leverkusen (0) v Atlético Madrid (7)



Juventus will be through with a win.

Atlético will be through if they win and Lokomotiv lose.

Standings are provisional until all matches have been played.