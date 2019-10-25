Champions League permutations: who needs what?

Friday 25 October 2019

The first round of 16 berths could be claimed on Matchday 4: see who can do it and how.

Napoli could be the first team into the round of 16
Six teams could clinch UEFA Champions League round of 16 places with two games to spare on 5 and 6 November: UEFA.com explains the permutations.

Who can go through on Matchday 4?

Atlético Madrid, Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester City, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

TUESDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Highlights: Salzburg 2-3 Napoli

Group E: Napoli (7 points) v Salzburg (3), Liverpool (6) v Genk (1)

  • Napoli will be through if they win and Genk do not beat Liverpool.

Group F: Barcelona (7) v Slavia Praha (1), Borussia Dortmund (4) v Internazionale Milano (4)

  • No teams can go through on Matchday 4.
Highlights: Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Group G: Zenit (4) v RB Leipzig (6), Lyon (4) v Benfica (3)

  • No teams can go through on Matchday 4.

Group H: Chelsea (6) v Ajax (6), Valencia (4) v LOSC Lille (1)

  • No teams can go through on Matchday 4.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 6

Highlights: Club Brugge 0-5 Paris

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain (9) v Club Brugge (2), Real Madrid (4) v Galatasaray (1)

  • Paris will be through with a win, or with a draw if Galatasaray do not beat Madrid. Paris will be confirmed in first place if they win and the other game is drawn.

Group B: Bayern München (9) v Olympiacos (1), Crvena zvezda (3) v Tottenham Hotspur (4)

  • Bayern will be through with a win, or with a draw if Spurs beat Crvena zvezda. Bayern will be confirmed in first place if they win and the other match is drawn.
Highlights: Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern

Group C: Atalanta (0) v Manchester City (9), GNK Dinamo (4) v Shakhtar Donetsk (4)

  • Man. City will be through with a win, and will be confirmed in first place if they win and the other match is drawn.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva (3) v Juventus (7), Bayer Leverkusen (0) v Atlético Madrid (7)

  • Juventus will be through with a win.
  • Atlético will be through if they win and Lokomotiv lose.

Standings are provisional until all matches have been played.

