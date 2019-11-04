Fan Guru: win exclusive prizes

The UEFA Champions League is club football's ultimate test and this season we want to put you at the heart of the action.

In order to harness the online matchday experience, UEFA is giving fans the chance to showcase their expertise to win exclusive prizes – including tickets to the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

Fan Guru puts your knowledge to the test by selecting who you think will be the ultimate UEFA Champions League player each week using UEFA's official matchday statistics.

We will be searching for a new Fan Guru each matchday, starting by asking who will be the fastest player on Matchday 4 – an Official Match Ball provided by adidas AND tickets to a group stage match are the prizes on offer.

We will be asking who you think will make the most tackles on Matchday 5 to win a PlayStation Bundle AND tickets to a knockout game.

Enter every week in order to be placed into an overall draw to the win the experience of a lifetime at the UEFA Champions League final.

Need some tips? So far across Matchday 1, 2 and 3 there have been some impressive speeds recorded; RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer is the joint-quickest so far after being clocked at 33.5km/h against Zenit on Matchday 3. Having played all three games and scored a goal in the process, his pace has contributed to Leipzig racing to the top of Group G with six points.

Equalling Laimer's incredible speed is Achraf Hakimi of Leipzig's German counterparts Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan defender, who is on loan from 13-time European champions Real Madrid, also recorded a speed of 33.5km/h, against Inter.

Atalanta will be hoping to utilise the speed of Colombian striker Duván Zapata to take some points in their remaining games in Group C. The joint-second quickest recorded player in this season's group stage has run at speeds of 33.3km/h, but his team are yet to get off the mark.

Club Brugge's Clinton Mata has also recorded a top speed of 33.3km/h. This week he'll be up against Paris, who ran out 5-0 winners when the sides met on Matchday 3. The Angolan international defender will want to use his speed to keep Kylian Mbappé and Co at bay for as long as possible this time round.

Who do you think will be the fastest player Matchday 4?

Entries will close at 18:00 CET on Tuesday.

