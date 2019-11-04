UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

The secret to #UCLfantasy is finding the right blend between the high scorers that are in almost every team and the less well known but equally valuable assets who can still deliver big returns. UEFA.com looks at some options in each category for Matchday 4.

GOALKEEPERS

Liverpool's Alisson Becker has surprisingly low ownership ©Getty Images

Popular pick

Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m) vs Slavia Praha (H)

Although he conceded on Matchday 3, Ter Stegen remains the most popular goalkeeper amongst #UCLfantasy managers. The German will be afforded another opportunity to keep Slavia Praha at bay this Tuesday when his Barcelona side host the Czechs at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 17 home UEFA Champions League matches, and haven't conceded more than once there in the competition since 2013.

Selected by: 24%

Potential differential

Alisson Becker (€6.0m) vs Genk (H)

It is perhaps a little surprising that Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet this term, especially given their solidity at Anfield last season, so Tuesday's game against Genk will be their latest attempt at a shut-out. As a result of missing the first two matchdays through injury, Alisson is still firmly in 'differential' territory.

Selected by: 6%

DEFENDERS

Joshua Kimmich (centre) is in 21% of squads ©Getty Images

Popular pick

Joshua Kimmich (€6.5m) vs Olympiacos (H)

Despite some domestic wobbles, Bayern have been devastating in the UEFA Champions League so far with three wins from three and 13 goals scored. Although the German champions have conceded in their last two European outings, they did keep a clean sheet in Munich on Matchday 1 against Crvena zvezda and will be at home once more when Olympiacos visit on Wednesday. Kimmich – who was on the scoresheet on Matchday 2 – is backed by over a fifth of #UCLfantasy managers.

Selected by: 21%

Potential differential

Juan Bernat (€5.5m) vs Club Brugge (H)

Paris are the only team remaining who are yet to concede a goal in the UEFA Champions League this season so, naturally, their defensive assets have ticked over nicely. Flying slightly under the radar is the 7%-owned Bernat who, in addition to his clean sheets, has registered two assists and made 14 ball recoveries so he is one to consider.

Selected by: 7%

MIDFIELDERS

Dinamo's Mislav Oršić is proving a strong differential ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Sadio Mané (€10.5m) vs Genk (H)

When it comes to Liverpool assets, it is always a close-run thing between Mohamed Salah and Mané but #UCLfantasy managers have slightly favoured the latter so far and they could be rewarded in the Matchday 4 fixture against Genk. Salah is currently carrying an ongoing ankle niggle whilst Mané – off the back of a goal and assist in the Premier League on Saturday – is full of confidence.

Selected by: 19%

Potential differential

Mislav Oršić (€6.0m) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (H)

#UCLfantasy managers who selected Dinamo Zagreb's Oršić in their side at the beginning of the season will be feeling smug given that only Raheem Sterling has accrued more points at this stage. Four goals and an assist over the first three matchdays is difficult to ignore, and if he produces once again on Matchday 4, he is unlikely to remain in the differential bracket for much longer.

Selected by: 7%

FORWARDS

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has scored in every game ©Getty Images

Popular pick

Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m) vs Olympiacos (H)

The Bayern centre-forward scored his fourth and fifth goals of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign two weeks ago as he continued his streak of netting on every matchday. With more #UCLfantasy points to his name than any other forward, it is little surprise that he is so popular.

Selected by: 35%

Potential differential

Dries Mertens (€8.5m) vs Salzburg (H)

Mertens has been quietly going about his business in Europe this season with his three goals and one assist vital in propelling Napoli to the top of a competitive Group E, and representing excellent value for money for his #UCLfantasy managers. Mertens produced 13 points in Salzburg on Matchday 3 and with the Austrian side having conceded nine goals already ahead of their trip to Italy, could be in line for another big haul.

Selected by: 5%

