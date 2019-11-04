UCLfantasy Matchday 4: The Scout squad

In crunching the projected returns for Matchday 4, The Scout also studied the results from the reverse fixtures last time out to pick the squad, with a mixture of players who have already featured this season and newcomers who have been hitting the heights.

Goalkeepers

As on Matchday 3, a substantial proportion of funds is invested in goal; Paris are still to concede in this season's group stage and have an attractive home fixture against Club Brugge, who they beat 5-0 in Belgium last time out; Keylor Navas (€5.5m) is therefore the Tuesday selection. Alisson Becker (€6.0m), whose Liverpool side also face Belgian opposition in Genk, is in line to replace him on Wednesday if needed.

Defenders

Paris's defensive fortitude to date means Juan Bernat (€5.5m) – scorer of 27 points to date – is included, as is Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.0m), the highest scoring defender in #UCLfantasy this season with 31 points. With rotation a potential concern at Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday, Bayern München's Joshua Kimmich (€6.5m) gets the nod as the big-budget defensive selection for the home game against Olympiacos. Raphaël Varane (€5.5m) has helped Real Madrid keep three successive clean sheets in all competitions ahead of Galatasaray's trip to Spain. Finally, the lower price of Atlético Madrid's Renan Lodi (€4.0m) makes him another essential inclusion, particularly after 19 points across the last two matchdays.

Midfielders

In midfield, concerns about possible Liverpool rotation will have to be put to one side given how enticing the game against Genk appears – Sadio Mané (€10.5m) is the preferred option, especially with Mo Salah carrying a knock. Manchester City's trip to face an Atalanta side who have lost every game means a place for İlkay Gündoğan (€6.0m) while a third English club, Chelsea, are represented by the increasingly influential Mason Mount (€6.5m). Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Oršić (€6.0m) is another obvious choice given his 32 points so far, including ten against Shakhtar on Matchday 3 – although as he is still included in only 6% of #UCLfantasy squads, making him a useful differential – while Valencia's Dani Parejo (€5.0m) is the midfield budget pick with a home game against LOSC Lille to come.

Forwards

While the likes of Lionel Messi, Harry Kane (illness permitting) and Cristiano Ronaldo will all enjoy substantial support, it's impossible to overlook Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (€10.5m), who has scored in every game, five goals in total, to go with his record-breaking ten-match scoring streak at the start of the Bundesliga season. Also in form is Paris forward Mauro Icardi (€8.5m), who found the net in five games in a row before drawing a blank at the weekend, while Dries Mertens (€8.5m) scored twice in Napoli's win at Salzburg and could cash in again at home against a defence that has shipped nine goals in three games.

