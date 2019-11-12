Champions League top scorers: Haaland leads the way

UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedent.

This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Haaland's group stage-debut hat-trick

Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg): 7 goals

The 19-year-old has made an extraordinary start to his first season with Salzburg, his seven goals (including two penalties) coming in 271 minutes of football: on average, a goal every 38m 42s.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern): 6 goals

Like Haaland, the Polish international has struck all four matchdays this season, in 360 minutes of football, all from open play. With 59 goals, he is fifth in the competition's all-time rankings.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Sterling's treble against Atalanta

Raheem Sterling (Man. City): 5 goals

With two assists and five strikes in 304 minutes of game time, Sterling has had a hand in seven goals in total. Scored his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Matchday 3.

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham): 5 goals

The Korean forward has registered five times in his last three UEFA Champions League games, and has also produced an assist in his 250 minutes of game time.

Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb): 4 goals

The 26-year-old's treble against Atalanta on Matchday 1 helped Dinamo end a run of 11 straight group stage defeat. His four goals and an assist came in 305 minutes.

Mauro Icardi (Paris): 4 goals

On loan from Internazionale, the Argentinian has scored four goals in his last three games, but has yet to complete 90 minutes this season: 258 minutes in total.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Gnabry hit four at Tottenham

Serge Gnabry (Bayern): 4 goals

The Germany winger has played 292 minutes so far, but all four of his goals came in the space of the second half of Bayern's 7-2 win at Tottenham on Matchday 2.

Memphis Depay (Lyon): 4 goals

Like Haaland and Lewandowski, Depay has scored in every game of this campaign (304 minutes played); strikes in his last two Netherlands games mean he has found the net in his last six UEFA matches.

Harry Kane (Tottenham): 4 goals

Spurs' campaign has been up and down, but captain Kane has kept scoring in his 360 minutes on the pitch: two from the penalty spot then two from open play against Crvena zvezda.

Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund): 4 goals

The Moroccan scored twice against Slavia Praha and Internazionale, his two in the latter game earning him a 9/10 rating from Gazzetta dello Sport – not a mark the paper doles out lightly.