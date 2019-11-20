Fantasy Football Matchday 4 lessons: Goalkeepers

Wednesday 20 November 2019

Clean sheets continued to be hard to come by last time out, although Keylor Navas delivered again.

Keylor Navas has excelled for Paris Saint-Germain all season
Keylor Navas has excelled for Paris Saint-Germain all season ©AFP/Getty Images

Clean sheets have been at a premium all season, making high-performing #UCLfantasy goalkeepers a precious asset again.

Seven teams kept clean sheets on Matchday 4 and, while this is an increase on the six on Matchday 3, there was once again an increase in the total amount of goals, with 56 representing the highest tally on a single matchday this season.

While this inevitably makes clean sheets difficult to come by in general, there was yet more joy for owners of Keylor Navas (€5.5m) on Matchday 4, the Paris goalkeeper recording a fourth successive shut-out and supplementing that with the bonus of a penalty save in the 1-0 victory against Club Brugge. This equated to 12 #UCLfantasy points, meaning Navas remains the top-scoring goalkeeper on #UCLfantasy; he is now six points clear of Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen (€6.0m) in second place.

Only one of the top seven #UCLfantasy goalkeepers are priced under €5.0m, showing the value that premium shot-stoppers have held over the course of the first four matchdays.

One aspect that should be considered is that certain teams may begin to rest players with qualification already assured. Paris, Bayern and Juventus have already secured their passage to the round of 16 so #UCLfantasy assets from those teams – including goalkeepers – could be in line for some rotation on Matchday 5.

