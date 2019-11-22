UCLfantasy Matchday 5: What the numbers say

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on a given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated based on the player's historical performance in the UEFA Champions League. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the major parameters used in our projections.

The top projected players for each position for Matchday 5 are given below. As ever, check team news before making your final selections.

GOALKEEPERS

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Keylor Navas 5.5 Paris Real Madrid A Tuesday 7.1 Fernando Muslera 4.5 Galatasaray Club Brugge H Tuesday 6.5 Marc-André ter Stegen 6.0 Barcelona Dortmund H Wednesday 6.1 Manuel Neuer 6.0 Dortmund Inter A Tuesday 6.0 Guilherme 4.5 Liverpool Genk H Tuesday 6.0

A good range of values are represented here as, alongside two €6.0m options, there are also two €4.5m choices. Paris goalkeeper Keylor Navas (€5.5m) is still yet to concede in the UEFA Champions League this season, with the French champions the only side in the competition to boast such a record. Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) also stands out as Bayern have an excellent defensive record in this season's UEFA Champions League having kept two clean sheets already, one of them against Matchday 5 opponents Crvena zvezda.

On the budget side, Fernando Muslera (€4.5m) is an excellent option as Galatasaray face Club Brugge on Matchday 5. The Belgian side have failed to score in three of their four group stage matches and Muslera kept a clean sheet when the two sides met on Matchday 1.

DEFENDERS

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Juan Bernat 5.6 Paris Real Madrid A Tuesday 7.8 Thomas Meunier 5.7 Paris Real Madrid A Tuesday 7.7 Thiago Silva 5.6 Paris Real Madrid A Tuesday 7.5 Christian Luyindama 4.5 Galatasaray Club Brugge H Tuesday 7.4 Clément Lenglet 5.5 Barcelona Dortmund H Wednesday 7.1 Presnel Kimpembe 5.6 Paris Real Madrid A Tuesday 7.0 Achraf Hakimi 5.6 Barcelona Dortmund A Wednesday 6.8 Joshua Kimmich 6.5 Bayern Crvena zvezda A Tuesday 6.8 Nicolás Tagliafico 5.2 Ajax LOSC A Wednesday 6.4 Mariano Ferreira 4.5 Galatasaray Club Brugge H Tuesday 6.3

The Paris back line again features strongly here as Juan Bernat (€5.6m), Thomas Meunier (€5.7m), Thiago Silva (€5.6m) or Presnel Kimpembe (€5.6m) have all returned six or more #UCLfantasy points on any UEFA Champions League match they have started this season, even with a game at Real Madrid to come.

Alongside the deluge from Paris are a number of highly recognisable #UCLfantasy assets alongside some differential options. Achraf Hakimi (€5.6m), Joshua Kimmich (€6.5m) and Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.2m) are all highly owned and for good reason – the trio have combined to score 100 points so far. Meanwhile, Galatasaray's Christian Luyindama (€4.5m) and Mariano Ferreira (€4.5m) feature in very few #UCLfantasy squads and are worthy of consideration with an attractive home game.

MIDFIELDERS

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Raheem Sterling 11.1 Man City Shakhtar H Tuesday 9.2 Mislav Oršić 6.2 Dinamo Atalanta A Tuesday 9.0 Heung-Min Son 9.5 Tottenham Oympiacos H Tuesday 8.8 Quincy Promes 7.0 Ajax LOSC A Wednesday 8.4 Sadio Mané 10.5 Liverpool Napoli H Wednesday 8.1 Hakim Ziyech 8.0 Ajax LOSC A Wednesday 8.0 Ángel Di María 8.6 Paris Real Madrid A Tuesday 7.8 Serge Gnabry 8.1 Bayern Crvena zvezda A Tuesday 7.7 Dani Olmo 6.0 Dinamo Atalanta A Tuesday 7.4 Īlkay Gündoğan 6.1 Man City Shakhtar H Tuesday 7.1

Raheem Sterling (€11.1m) backed up his 22-point haul on Matchday 3 with a goal and eight more points in the fourth round of fixtures, so it's little surprise that the algorithm is backing another stellar Fantasy performance from the Englishman.

After playing just 17 minutes against Matchday 5 opponents Olympiacos in the reverse fixture, Heung-Min Son (€9.5m) has been sensational since. From Matchdays 2 to 4, the South Korean scored five goals, provided one assist and accrued 37 #UCLfantasy points – an average of 12.3 per matchday.

There are few better budget-friendly options than Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Oršić (€6.2m). The Croatian side have only failed to score against Manchester City during this year’s UEFA Champions League campaign and beat Matchday 5 opponents Atalanta 4-0 in the reverse fixture back on matchday 1. Oršić scored a hat-trick in that encounters and only Sterling and Son have scored more goals from midfield than the Dinamo player.

FORWARDS

Club Opponents Home/Away Gameday Projected Erling Braut Haaland

4.6 Salzburg Genk A Wednesday 8.5 Robert Lewandowski

10.6 Bayern Crvena zvezda A Tuesday 8.2 Kylian Mbappé 10.5 Paris Real Madrid

A Tuesday 7.9 Harry Kane 11.0 Tottenham Olympiacos H Tuesday 7.7 Lionel Messi 11.5 Barcelona Dortmund H Wednesday 7.3 Luis Suárez 10.0 Barcelona Dortmund H Wednesday 7.2 Hee-Chan Hwang 6.1 Salzburg Genk A Wednesday 7.1 Gabriel Jesus 8.4 Man City

Shakhtar H Tuesday 7.0 Timo Werner

8.5 Leipzig Benfica H Wednesday 7.0 Takumi Minamino 7.1 Sazlburg Genk A Wednesday 6.8

The current UEFA Champions League top scorer with seven goals, Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) just keeps finding the net. The 19-year-old faces Genk on Matchday 5, the side against whom he came to widespread prominence back on Matchday 1 when he bagged a hat-trick along with 14 #UCLfantasy points.

No team has scored more goals during this season’s group stage than Bayern. Robert Lewandowski (€10.6m) has been responsible for six of those and currently boasts the impressive record of having scored in each of the four matches played so far.

In contrast, Lionel Messi (€11.5m) has just one goal, one assist and 14 points after the opening four rounds of matches and is yet to find the net in either of Barcelona's two home matches in the group. The last time Messi failed to find the net in over two consecutive home UEFA Champions League matches, however, was back in 2011.

