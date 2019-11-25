UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

The secret to #UCLfantasy is finding the right blend between the high scorers that are in almost every team and the less well known but equally valuable assets who can still deliver big returns. UEFA.com looks at some options in each category for Matchday 5.

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

Keylor Navas (€5.5m) vs Real Madrid (A)

The Costa Rican's ownership has been steadily rising throughout the group stage and that is little surprise given that Paris are yet to concede a goal in this season's UEFA Champions League campaign. That resolve will be tested in Tuesday's trip to Madrid but Navas has so far been equal to anything thrown at him and has amassed 30 #UCLfantasy point after the first four matchdays.

Selected by: 11%

Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga has two clean sheets already ©Getty Images

Potential differential

Paulo Gazzaniga (€4.4m) vs Olympiacos (H)

In the absence of Hugo Lloris, back-up goalkeeper Gazzaniga has performed ably in the UEFA Champions League having kept clean sheets in both of his appearances against Crvena zvezda, while making seven saves in the process. Tottenham host Olympiacos on Matchday 5 and a third successive clean sheet in Group B will go some way to ensuring the Premier League side reach the knockout stage.

Selected by: 1%

DEFENDERS

Popular pick

Achraf Hakimi (€5.6m) vs Barcelona (A)

Dortmund's Hakimi has been #UCLfantasy gold this season and that is reflected in his ever-rising ownership. While two clean sheets over the first four matchdays is decent going, it is the Moroccan's attacking flair which has really caught the eye as he has found the net four times in this season’s competition. This output has resulted in 42 #UCLfantasy points, second only to Raheem Sterling.

Selected by: 13%

Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi on Matchday 4 ©Getty Images

Potential differential

Presnel Kimpembe (€5.6m) vs Real Madrid (A)

While the likes of Juan Bernat and Thiago Silva have proven more popular assets in the Paris back line, Kimpepbe represents a differential alternative. The Frenchman has been supplementing his clean sheet points with some solid ball-winning statistics having made 20 ball recoveries so far, and only four defenders boast more #UCLfantasy points than him at present.

Selected by: 3%

MIDFIELDERS

Popular pick

Raheem Sterling (€11.1m) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (H)

The Manchester City man leads the way in terms of Fantasy points after scoring five times and assisting twice over the course of the first four matchdays. The Englishman is selected by over a fifth of #UCLfantasy managers so going without him is certainly a risk to your rank. Shakhtar Donetsk visit the City of Manchester Stadium on Tuesday with Sterling looking to find the net for the fourth successive matchday.

Selected by: 22%

Ajax's Quincy Promes is a player in form ©Getty Images

Potential differential

Quincy Promes (€7.0m) vs LOSC (A)

Promes is a standout differential in the midfield department. The Ajax man has scored in three of the four matchdays so far and notched his 13th and 14th goals of the season in Saturday's Eredivisie win against Heracles. The Dutch side travel to LOSC on Wednesday in what is a fiercely contested group and Promes represents excellent value.

Selected by: 4%

FORWARDS

Popular pick

Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) vs Genk (A)

The Salzburg forward's stock continues to rise with each passing matchday and – providing he overcomes a knock in time to feature against Genk on Matchday 5 – the Norwegian sensation will be looking to continue his streak of scoring in every UEFA Champions League match he has featured in. The 19-year-old is also the top scorer in the competition, so it's no wonder that #UCLfantasy managers are snapping him up in their droves.

Selected by: 22%

Tottenham's Harry Kane is owned by just 4% of #UCLfantasy managers ©Getty Images

Potential differential

Harry Kane (€11.0m) vs Olympiacos (H)

It is somewhat surprising that Kane is owned by so few #UCLfantasy managers but that only increases his differential appeal heading into Tottenham's Matchday 5 meeting with Olympiacos. Kane scored against the Greek side on Matchday 1 and began life under José Mourinho with a strike against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, so the omens look good for the English striker.

Selected by: 4%



