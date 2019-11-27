Harry Kane fastest to reach 20 UEFA Champions League goals

Harry Kane's double for Tottenham Hotspur against Olympiacos on Tuesday made him the fastest player yet to reach 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League era, making that mark in just 24 games.

The England striker registered in the 50th and 77th minutes of José Mourinho's first group stage game as Spurs manager to take his total to 20, breaking a record of 20 goals in 26 games set by Alessandro Del Piero when he struck against Monaco for Juventus on 15 April 1998. The only player in the current group stage to have reached a similar tally anywhere near as fast is Karim Benzema, who made it to 20 after 34 games in Real Madrid's 27 September 2011 game against Ajax.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored four at Crvena zvezda last night to move on to 70 UEFA Champions League goals, took 36 games to reach 20, while Lionel Messi (40 games) and Cristiano Ronaldo (56) had nothing like Kane's strike-rate in their earliest years in the world's top club competition.

The 26-year-old Kane is now the fifth-highest English scorer in UEFA Champions League history, behind Wayne Rooney (34), Steven Gerrard (30), Paul Scholes (25) and Frank Lampard (23).