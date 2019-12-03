Top scorer in 2019: Robert Lewandowski leads way

Robert Lewandowski is set to become the top European scorer for club and country in 2019 as he leads a stellar cast including Lionel Messi, Raheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappé with just a few games to go.

PICK YOUR TEAM OF THE YEAR

The Bayern striker finished third behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last year but has turned the tables this time after passing a half century of goals. Barring an incredible run lower down the list, the only man who can deny Lewandowski is a certain Barcelona forward.

Top scorers in 2019



Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Lewandowski score four for Bayern at Crvena zvezda

51 goals from 54 games: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland)

46 goals from 54 games: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

38 goals from 55 games: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City & England)

36 goals from 43 games: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

35 goals from 45 games: Erik Sorga (Flora & Estonia)

35 goals from 49 games: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City & Argentina)

34 goals from 45 games: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)

33 goals from 45 games: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

33 goals from 56 games: Sadio Mané (Liverpool & Senegal)

32 goals from 41 games: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur & England)

31 goals from 54 games: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Clube de Portugal & Portugal)

31 goals from 57 games: Dušan Tadić (Ajax & Serbia)

*For European top-flight club (excluding friendlies) and country



Roll of honour: last ten years

Log in for free to watch the highlights Does Messi make your Team of the Year?

2018: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 51 goals from 54 games

2017: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur & England) 56 goals from 52 games

2016: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 59 goals from 62 games

2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 57 goals from 57 games

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 61 goals from 60 games

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 69 goals from 59 games

2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 91 goals from 69 games

2011: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal) 60 goals from 60 games

2010: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) 60 goals from 64 games

2009: Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg & Bosnia and Herzegovina) 44 goals from 55 games



Does Lewandowski get your vote?



Lewandowski has been shortlisted among the forwards for the UEFA.com fans' Team of the Year 2019 along with Messi, Ronaldo, Sterling, Mbappé, Kane, Mané and eight other players. But you can only choose two or three so who is it to be?

PICK YOUR TEAM OF THE YEAR