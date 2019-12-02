Fantasy Football Matchday 5 lessons: Goalkeepers

With only six clean sheets among the 32 teams on Matchday 5, some goalkeepers proved to be worth their weight in gold.

Paris Saint-Germain's back line was finally breached on Matchday 5 as Keylor Navas (€5.6m) conceded his first two goals of the campaign. However, Navas made an exceptional 11 saves against Real Madrid – more than any other goalkeeper in the last round of matches – ensuring that his grateful owners received four #UCLfantasy points for his efforts.

Only six teams kept clean sheets over the course of the matchday, the joint fewest this season. A notable nameto note to this was Zenit's Mikhail Kerzhakov (€3.8m), who was the highest-scoring #UCLfantasy goalkeeper with eight points as the Russian side secured a 2-0 win at home to Lyon to keep their qualification hopes alive. Budget hunters beware, though, as Andrei Lunev (€4.9m) could return between the sticks for Zenit by the time Matchday 6 comes around.

Bayern – who are now guaranteed to finish top of Group B – are the only team who kept clean sheets on both Matchdays 4 and 5. Incredibly, Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) only has eight saves to his name after five matches, the same number that popular budget option Odisseas Vlachodimos (€3.8m) made on Matchday 5 alone.

