Fantasy Football Matchday 5 lessons: Midfielders

With so many of the highly-owned forwards scoring goals, it is in midfield where #UCLfantasy managers can find differential point scorers as they look to climb their mini-leagues.

Of the top ten scoring midfielders on Matchday 5, only Hakim Ziyech (€8.0m) has an ownership of more than 1%. The likes of Magomed Ozdoev (€6.0m), Enock Mwepu (€6.0m), Charles Aránguiz (€6.4m) and Emil Forsberg (€6.4m) all scored well, with Forsberg in particular benefitting from being Leipzig's designated penalty taker. These players are also fairly budget friendly so if managers are wanting to take a punt, they can do so for a relatively cheap price.

Matchday 5 also served as a reminder to #UCLfantasy managers that rotation starts to become a factor around this point in the competition. For clubs that have locked up qualification or can no longer alter their position in the table, Matchday 6 offers an opportunity to rest certain players.

The warning signs were already there on Matchday 5 as two of the top five scoring midfielders for the matchday, Bayern's Corentin Tolisso (€7.0m) and Leon Goretzka (€6.9m), have not been regular starters for the German outfit in this year's UEFA Champions League campaign.

