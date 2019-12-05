Fantasy Football Matchday 5 lessons: Forwards

Among a number of big names finding the net on Matchday 5, two players scored for the fifth game in succession.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

A clear lesson we have learned over the course of the group stage is that, whether Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) is in Salzburg's starting line-up or not, there is still a good chance he will find the net regardless. For the second time in the group stage, the Norwegian sensation climbed off the bench to find the back of the net on Matchday 5 as the Austrian champions came away from Genk with a 4-1 victory.

Haaland's strike partners Hee-Chan Hwang (€6.1m) and Takumi Minamino (€7.1m) – both on the scoresheet against Genk – are also worthy of praise having contributed a combined 11 goals and assists between them so far.

Performance of the round of course goes to the irrepressible Robert Lewandowski (€10.7m), whose four-goal haul against Crvena zvezda took the Bayern forward on to double figures for group stage goals this season. He is now just one behind the all-time group stage record of 11, set by Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.5m) in the 2015/16 campaign.

Ronaldo is also the only player in UEFA Champions League history to have scored in every match in a single group stage (2017/18) – a record that both Haaland and Lewandowski will be looking to equal on Matchday 6.

PICK YOUR FORWARDS FOR MATCHDAY 6

