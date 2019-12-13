Champions League Fantasy Team of the Group Stage

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players in the six group stage matches in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Paris) – 34 points

Defender: Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund) – 47 points

Defender: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) – 43 points

Defender: Juan Bernat (Paris) – 41 points

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 40 points

Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 44 points

Midfielder: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - 44 points

Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 46 points

Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 39 points

Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 53 points

Forward: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg) – 44 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer group stage minutes played; ii) total points; iii) lower value