Champions League Fantasy Team of the Group Stage

Friday 13 December 2019

How many of this group stage best XI have you got in your Fantasy Football team?

UEFA Champions League Team of the Group Stage

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players in the six group stage matches in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Paris) – 34 points

Defender: Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund) – 47 points
Defender: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) – 43 points
Defender: Juan Bernat (Paris) – 41 points

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 40 points
Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 44 points
Midfielder: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - 44 points
Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 46 points

Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 39 points
Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 53 points
Forward: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg) – 44 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer group stage minutes played; ii) total points; iii) lower value

