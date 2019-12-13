Champions League Fantasy Team of the Group Stage
Friday 13 December 2019
How many of this group stage best XI have you got in your Fantasy Football team?
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players in the six group stage matches in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation. Let us know your thoughts @ChampionsLeague using #UCL.
Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Paris) – 34 points
Defender: Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund) – 47 points
Defender: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) – 43 points
Defender: Juan Bernat (Paris) – 41 points
Midfielder: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 40 points
Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 44 points
Midfielder: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - 44 points
Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 46 points
Forward: Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 39 points
Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 53 points
Forward: Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg) – 44 points
The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer group stage minutes played; ii) total points; iii) lower value