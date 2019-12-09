UCLfantasy Matchday 6: The Scout squad

Picking a 15-man squad for Matchday 6 is often a tricky business, with player rotation a considerable risk for the teams that have already booked their place in the round of 16 – the Scout is playing it safe and picking players whose sides have their hopes on the line.

PLAY UCL FANTASY

Goalkeepers

Hopes of progress are on the line for both Atlético Madrid and Ajax and, with favourable home fixtures against Lokomotiv Moskva and Valencia respectively, both provide a goalkeeper for the Scout squad. André Onana (€5.0m) has kept three clean sheets in his five appearances in this season's group stage; Jan Oblak (€6.0m) has managed two clean sheets, including away to Lokomotiv on Matchday 2.

Defenders

Ajax and Atlético are also represented in defence; the Dutch club's Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.2m) is the second highest #UCLfantasy points scorer among defenders, including eight against Valencia in the reverse fixture; Renan Lodi (€4.2m) has proved one of the bargain signings of the season so far, picking up nine of his 25 points in Atlético's game in Moscow. The top scoring defender, Achraf Hakimi (€5.8m) of Borussia Dortmund, has 44 points to his name and is likely to add to that tally at home against Slavia Praha – a game the German side need to win to have any chance of progressing from Group F – while Chelsea take on LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge, Reece James (€4.4m) having started the Blues' last four games in all competitions. A more left-field selection is Konstantinos Tsimikas (€4.0m), whose Olympiacos side welcome Crvena zvezda needing a victory to take third place in Group B.

Midfielders

The third players from both Ajax and Atlético are included in midfield, Hakim Ziyech (€8.0m) representing the Amsterdammers having brought in three double-digit hauls in the last four matchdays including 13 points on Matchday 5 while João Felix (€8.0m) might have only picked up 11 points over the course of the season but eight of those came in the reverse fixture against Lokomotiv. Sadio Mané (€10.5m) returns to former club Salzburg with Liverpool with the holders in danger of elimination, and another English club are represented in the shape of Chelsea's Christian Pulišić (€7.9m), who registered seven points last time out. The midfielders are rounded out by Jadon Sancho (€9.0m), who has picked up six points in each of the last two games and registered two goals and an assist in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Forwards

The forwards are a relatively easy selection, as they have been for much of the season; Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (€10.7m) is 2019/20's top scorer with ten goals, four of them at Crvena zvezda last time out, while Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) made it eight goals in this season's competition as Salzburg won at Genk on Matchday 5; both players have found the net in every game in this season's UEFA Champions League. Tammy Abraham (€6.5m) will lead the line for Chelsea at home to LOSC, against whom he scored in France – one of 12 club goals this season for the 22-year-old.

USE THE SCOUT'S TIPS TO PICK YOUR TEAM

