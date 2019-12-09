#UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials
Monday 9 December 2019
Article summary
Ahead of Matchday 6, UEFA.com looks at which players pick themselves and who might spring a surprise.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com navigates the tricky waters of Matchday 6 by looking at some in-demand #UCLfantasy assets as well as some overlooked options.
GOALKEEPERS
Popular pick
André Onana (€5.0m) vs Valencia (H)
The Cameroonian shot-stopper is the third highest scoring #UCLfantasy goalkeeper behind Marc-André ter Stegen and Keylor Navas, but unlike Barcelona and Paris, Ajax are not yet assured of a place in the round of 16 so their motivation on Matchday 6 will not be in question. Onana has helped his side keep three clean sheets in a competitive Group H, with one of those coming against Tuesday's opponents Valencia.
Selected by: 14%
Potential differential
Roman Bürki (€5.5m) vs Slavia Praha (H)
Dortmund kept Slavia at bay on Matchday 2's trip to Prague so will feel confident of another shutout as they entertain the Czech side in Tuesday's crucial Group F encounter. Only 2% of #UCLfantasy managers own Bürki, but with Dortmund having not conceded in four of their last six UEFA Champions League home games, the Swiss stopper looks a good option for clean sheet points this week.
Selected by: 2%
DEFENDERS
Popular pick
Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.2m) vs Valencia (H)
Tagliafico has been a popular asset from the start of the campiagn and, after amassing 40 points over the first five matchdays, has certainly not let his owners down. With three clean sheets, a goal and an assist so far, the attacking left-back offers multiple routes into #UCLfantasy points and will surely retain a high ownership should Ajax progress to the round of 16.
Selected by: 40%
Potential differential
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.0m) vs Genk (H)
Kalidou Koulibaly has been a popular choice in Napoli's defence among #UCLfantasy managers this season, but team-mate Di Lorenzo – at €1.0m cheaper – has matched him for points so far. The Italian side face winless Genk on Matchday 6, a side they kept a clean sheet against on Matchday 2, while Di Lorenzo registered an assist against Liverpool last time out to show his attacking potential.
Selected by: 2%
MIDFIELDERS
Popular pick
Sadio Mané (€10.5m) vs Salzburg (A)
Liverpool's campaign on all fronts continues but with Group E still hanging in the balance, the reigning champions still have a job to do in Salzburg on Tuesday. With that in mind, Jürgen Klopp chose to rest Mané in the Premier League on Saturday so the Senegalese star – arguably Liverpool's best player this season – is set for a start in Europe. Favoured by almost a fifth of #UCLfantasy managers, Mané is in fine form and could be the man to fire the Reds into the round of 16.
Selected by: 19%
Potential differential
Dele Alli (€8.0m) vs Bayern (A)
There have been plenty of beneficiaries of José Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham and chief among those is Alli, who has four goals and three assists in all competitions since Tottenham changed managers. The north London side travel to Bayern on Matchday 6 and, despite having already qualified from the group, will be keen to avenge their remarkable 7-2 home defeat in October. Rotation is a risk however, so selecting Alli represents something of a gamble.
Selected by: 2%
FORWARDS
Popular pick
Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) vs Liverpool (H)
Haaland's debut campaign in the UEFA Champions League campaign has been one to remember so far and – along with Robert Lewandowski – is just a Matchday 6 goal away from equalling a record Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2017/18 when he scored in every group game. Not bad for a 19-year-old. Despite starting on the bench against Liverpool on Matchday 2, Haaland found the net after coming on as a substitute and should be afforded more time to do so on Tuesday.
Selected by: 22%
Potential differential
Dries Mertens (€8.5m) vs Genk (H)
Mertens has struck four times in the UEFA Champions League this season and is closing in on becoming Napoli's all-time top goalscorer. Owned by a modest 5% of #UCLfantasy managers, the Belgian forward offers excellent differential value on Matchday 6 against a Genk side who have nothing to play for as the group stage comes to a close.
Selected by: 5%