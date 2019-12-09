UCLfantasy popular picks and potential differentials

UEFA.com navigates the tricky waters of Matchday 6 by looking at some in-demand #UCLfantasy assets as well as some overlooked options.

GOALKEEPERS

Popular pick

André Onana (€5.0m) vs Valencia (H)

The Cameroonian shot-stopper is the third highest scoring #UCLfantasy goalkeeper behind Marc-André ter Stegen and Keylor Navas, but unlike Barcelona and Paris, Ajax are not yet assured of a place in the round of 16 so their motivation on Matchday 6 will not be in question. Onana has helped his side keep three clean sheets in a competitive Group H, with one of those coming against Tuesday's opponents Valencia.

Selected by: 14%

Potential differential

Roman Bürki (€5.5m) vs Slavia Praha (H)

Dortmund kept Slavia at bay on Matchday 2's trip to Prague so will feel confident of another shutout as they entertain the Czech side in Tuesday's crucial Group F encounter. Only 2% of #UCLfantasy managers own Bürki, but with Dortmund having not conceded in four of their last six UEFA Champions League home games, the Swiss stopper looks a good option for clean sheet points this week.

Selected by: 2%

DEFENDERS

Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo (left) is a solid differential option ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Nicolás Tagliafico (€5.2m) vs Valencia (H)

Tagliafico has been a popular asset from the start of the campiagn and, after amassing 40 points over the first five matchdays, has certainly not let his owners down. With three clean sheets, a goal and an assist so far, the attacking left-back offers multiple routes into #UCLfantasy points and will surely retain a high ownership should Ajax progress to the round of 16.

Selected by: 40%

Potential differential

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.0m) vs Genk (H)

Kalidou Koulibaly has been a popular choice in Napoli's defence among #UCLfantasy managers this season, but team-mate Di Lorenzo – at €1.0m cheaper – has matched him for points so far. The Italian side face winless Genk on Matchday 6, a side they kept a clean sheet against on Matchday 2, while Di Lorenzo registered an assist against Liverpool last time out to show his attacking potential.

Selected by: 2%

MIDFIELDERS

Sadio Mané (centre) returns to Salzburg with Liverpool ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Sadio Mané (€10.5m) vs Salzburg (A)

Liverpool's campaign on all fronts continues but with Group E still hanging in the balance, the reigning champions still have a job to do in Salzburg on Tuesday. With that in mind, Jürgen Klopp chose to rest Mané in the Premier League on Saturday so the Senegalese star – arguably Liverpool's best player this season – is set for a start in Europe. Favoured by almost a fifth of #UCLfantasy managers, Mané is in fine form and could be the man to fire the Reds into the round of 16.

Selected by: 19%

Potential differential

Dele Alli (€8.0m) vs Bayern (A)

There have been plenty of beneficiaries of José Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham and chief among those is Alli, who has four goals and three assists in all competitions since Tottenham changed managers. The north London side travel to Bayern on Matchday 6 and, despite having already qualified from the group, will be keen to avenge their remarkable 7-2 home defeat in October. Rotation is a risk however, so selecting Alli represents something of a gamble.

Selected by: 2%

FORWARDS

Erling Braut Haaland (bottom) has scored in every game for Salzburg ©AFP/Getty Images

Popular pick

Erling Braut Haaland (€4.6m) vs Liverpool (H)

Haaland's debut campaign in the UEFA Champions League campaign has been one to remember so far and – along with Robert Lewandowski – is just a Matchday 6 goal away from equalling a record Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2017/18 when he scored in every group game. Not bad for a 19-year-old. Despite starting on the bench against Liverpool on Matchday 2, Haaland found the net after coming on as a substitute and should be afforded more time to do so on Tuesday.

Selected by: 22%

Potential differential

Dries Mertens (€8.5m) vs Genk (H)

Mertens has struck four times in the UEFA Champions League this season and is closing in on becoming Napoli's all-time top goalscorer. Owned by a modest 5% of #UCLfantasy managers, the Belgian forward offers excellent differential value on Matchday 6 against a Genk side who have nothing to play for as the group stage comes to a close.

Selected by: 5%

