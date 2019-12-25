Christmas charts: who tops the UEFA rankings for 2019?
Wednesday 25 December 2019
Who sits on top of the UEFA club and national-team coefficient rankings at the end of 2019?
The end of the year is nigh – who heads into 2020 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings? Look no further.
Club rankings
UEFA club five-year coefficient (used for seeding)
1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 134.000
2 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 121.000
3 (-1) Bayern München (GER) 123.000
4 (-) Atlético Madrid (ESP) 121.000
5 (-) Juventus (ITA) 115.000
6 (+1) Manchester City (ENG) 110.000
7 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 101.000
8 (new entry) Liverpool (ENG) 99.000
9 (+1) Arsenal (ENG) 89.900
10 (new entry) Manchester United (ENG) 87.00
UEFA club ten-year coefficient (used for revenue distribution)
1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 404.285
2 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 335.385
3 (-) Bayern München (GER) 301.697
4 (-) Atlético Madrid (ESP) 255.285
5 (+1) Chelsea (ENG) 243.084
6 (+1) Juventus (ITA) 222.804
7 (-2) Manchester United (ENG) 220.084
8 (+1) Arsenal (ENG) 208.084
9 (-1) Porto (POR) 203.686
10 (-) Benfica (POR) 198.686
UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (-) Spain (Liga) 97.712
2 (-) England (Premier League) 86.462
3 (+1) Germany (Bundesliga) 68.498
4 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 66.510
5 (-) France (Ligue 1) 56.082
6 (+1) Portugal (Liga) 48.849
7 (-1) Russia (Premier League) 45.549
8 (-) Belgium (First League A) 37.500
9 (new entry) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 35.150
10 (-1) Ukraine (Premier League) 33.500
UEFA association club rankings (current season only)
1 (+2) England (Premier League) 14.571
2 (-1) Spain (Liga) 14.357
3 (-1) Germany (Bundesliga) 12.428
4 (-) Italy (Serie A) 10.785
5 (+1) Portugal (Liga) 9.700
6 (+2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 8.800
7= (-2) France (Ligue 1) 8.500
7= (+2) Scotland (Premiership) 8.500
9 (-2) Belgium (First Division A) 7.200
10 (new entry) Serbia (First League) 6.000
UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (-) Lyon (FRA) 131.874
2 (-) Wolfsburg (GER) 103.275
3 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 94.820
4 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 89.875
5 (+2) Bayern München (GER) 74.275
6 (+2) Manchester City (ENG) 69.315
7 (+2) Slavia Praha (CZE) 63.365
8 (+2) Chelsea (ENG) 63.315
9 (-4) Rosengård (SWE) 59.015
10 (new entry) Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 46.385
UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (-) France (Division 1 Féminin) 87.500
2 (-) Germany (Frauen Bundesliga) 67.500
3 (+1) England (FA Women's Super League) 55.500
4 (+1) Spain (Primera División) 54.000
5 (-2) Sweden (Damallsvenskan) 45.500
6 (-) Czech Republic (1. Liga) 408.500
7 (-) Denmark (Elitedivisionen) 34.500
8 (+2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 33.000
9 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 30.500
10 (new entry) Kazakhstan (Women's Football Championship) 29.000
National team rankings
UEFA Nations League allocation access list
1 Portugal
2 Netherlands
3 England
4 Switzerland
5 Belgium
6 France
7 Spain
8 Italy
9 Bosnia and Herzegovina
10 Ukraine
UEFA futsal men's national-team Elo rankings (new)
1 Spain 2112.09
2 Russia 2099.41
3 Portugal 2088.92
4 Kazakhstan 2074.58
5 Azerbaijan 2013.86
6 Ukraine 2002.36
7 Serbia 1975.44
8 Italy 1963.53
9 Slovenia 1926.99
10 Croatia 1919.50