Christmas charts: who tops the UEFA rankings for 2019?

The end of the year is nigh – who heads into 2020 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings? Look no further.

PICK YOUR TEAM OF THE YEAR

Club rankings



Liverpool are into the top ten ©Getty Images

1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 134.000

2 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 121.000

3 (-1) Bayern München (GER) 123.000

4 (-) Atlético Madrid (ESP) 121.000

5 (-) Juventus (ITA) 115.000

6 (+1) Manchester City (ENG) 110.000

7 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 101.000

8 (new entry) Liverpool (ENG) 99.000

9 (+1) Arsenal (ENG) 89.900

10 (new entry) Manchester United (ENG) 87.00

Real Madrid were the highest-performing team of the decade ©Getty Images

1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 404.285

2 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 335.385

3 (-) Bayern München (GER) 301.697

4 (-) Atlético Madrid (ESP) 255.285

5 (+1) Chelsea (ENG) 243.084

6 (+1) Juventus (ITA) 222.804

7 (-2) Manchester United (ENG) 220.084

8 (+1) Arsenal (ENG) 208.084

9 (-1) Porto (POR) 203.686

10 (-) Benfica (POR) 198.686

The Liga's dominance continues ©AFP

1 (-) Spain (Liga) 97.712

2 (-) England (Premier League) 86.462

3 (+1) Germany (Bundesliga) 68.498

4 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 66.510

5 (-) France (Ligue 1) 56.082

6 (+1) Portugal (Liga) 48.849

7 (-1) Russia (Premier League) 45.549

8 (-) Belgium (First League A) 37.500

9 (new entry) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 35.150

10 (-1) Ukraine (Premier League) 33.500

England provided all of this season's finalists in men's football club competition ©AFP/Getty Images

1 (+2) England (Premier League) 14.571

2 (-1) Spain (Liga) 14.357

3 (-1) Germany (Bundesliga) 12.428

4 (-) Italy (Serie A) 10.785

5 (+1) Portugal (Liga) 9.700

6 (+2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 8.800

7= (-2) France (Ligue 1) 8.500

7= (+2) Scotland (Premiership) 8.500

9 (-2) Belgium (First Division A) 7.200

10 (new entry) Serbia (First League) 6.000

Lyon made it four UEFA Women's Champions League titles in a row ©AFP/Getty Images

1 (-) Lyon (FRA) 131.874

2 (-) Wolfsburg (GER) 103.275

3 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 94.820

4 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 89.875

5 (+2) Bayern München (GER) 74.275

6 (+2) Manchester City (ENG) 69.315

7 (+2) Slavia Praha (CZE) 63.365

8 (+2) Chelsea (ENG) 63.315

9 (-4) Rosengård (SWE) 59.015

10 (new entry) Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 46.385

Paris have again joined Lyon in the last eight ©Getty Images

1 (-) France (Division 1 Féminin) 87.500

2 (-) Germany (Frauen Bundesliga) 67.500

3 (+1) England (FA Women's Super League) 55.500

4 (+1) Spain (Primera División) 54.000

5 (-2) Sweden (Damallsvenskan) 45.500

6 (-) Czech Republic (1. Liga) 408.500

7 (-) Denmark (Elitedivisionen) 34.500

8 (+2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 33.000

9 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 30.500

10 (new entry) Kazakhstan (Women's Football Championship) 29.000

National team rankings

Portugal lead the rankings due to their UEFA Nations League victory ©Sportsfile

1 Portugal

2 Netherlands

3 England

4 Switzerland

5 Belgium

6 France

7 Spain

8 Italy

9 Bosnia and Herzegovina

10 Ukraine

Spain lead the futsal rankings in a year when they hope to reclaim the World Cup ©Getty Images

1 Spain 2112.09

2 Russia 2099.41

3 Portugal 2088.92

4 Kazakhstan 2074.58

5 Azerbaijan 2013.86

6 Ukraine 2002.36

7 Serbia 1975.44

8 Italy 1963.53

9 Slovenia 1926.99

10 Croatia 1919.50

