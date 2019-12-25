Christmas charts: who tops the UEFA rankings for 2019?

Wednesday 25 December 2019 by Paul Saffer

Who sits on top of the UEFA club and national-team coefficient rankings at the end of 2019?

The end of the year is nigh – who heads into 2020 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings? Look no further.

Club rankings

Liverpool are into the top ten
UEFA club five-year coefficient (used for seeding)

1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 134.000
2 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 121.000
3 (-1) Bayern München (GER) 123.000
4 (-) Atlético Madrid (ESP) 121.000
5 (-) Juventus (ITA) 115.000
6 (+1) Manchester City (ENG) 110.000
7 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 101.000
8 (new entry) Liverpool (ENG) 99.000
9 (+1) Arsenal (ENG) 89.900
10 (new entry) Manchester United (ENG) 87.00

Real Madrid were the highest-performing team of the decade
UEFA club ten-year coefficient (used for revenue distribution)

1 (-) Real Madrid (ESP) 404.285
2 (-) Barcelona (ESP) 335.385
3 (-) Bayern München (GER) 301.697
4 (-) Atlético Madrid (ESP) 255.285
5 (+1) Chelsea (ENG) 243.084
6 (+1) Juventus (ITA) 222.804
7 (-2) Manchester United (ENG) 220.084
8 (+1) Arsenal (ENG) 208.084
9 (-1) Porto (POR) 203.686
10 (-) Benfica (POR) 198.686

The Liga's dominance continues
UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)

1 (-) Spain (Liga) 97.712
2 (-) England (Premier League) 86.462
3 (+1) Germany (Bundesliga) 68.498
4 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 66.510
5 (-) France (Ligue 1) 56.082
6 (+1) Portugal (Liga) 48.849
7 (-1) Russia (Premier League) 45.549
8 (-) Belgium (First League A) 37.500
9 (new entry) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 35.150
10 (-1) Ukraine (Premier League) 33.500

England provided all of this season's finalists in men's football club competition
UEFA association club rankings (current season only)

1 (+2) England (Premier League) 14.571
2 (-1) Spain (Liga) 14.357
3 (-1) Germany (Bundesliga) 12.428
4 (-) Italy (Serie A) 10.785
5 (+1) Portugal (Liga) 9.700
6 (+2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 8.800
7= (-2) France (Ligue 1) 8.500
7= (+2) Scotland (Premiership) 8.500
9 (-2) Belgium (First Division A) 7.200
10 (new entry) Serbia (First League) 6.000

Lyon made it four UEFA Women's Champions League titles in a row
UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)

1 (-) Lyon (FRA) 131.874
2 (-) Wolfsburg (GER) 103.275
3 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 94.820
4 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 89.875
5 (+2) Bayern München (GER) 74.275
6 (+2) Manchester City (ENG) 69.315
7 (+2) Slavia Praha (CZE) 63.365
8 (+2) Chelsea (ENG) 63.315
9 (-4) Rosengård (SWE) 59.015
10 (new entry) Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 46.385

Paris have again joined Lyon in the last eight
UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)

1 (-) France (Division 1 Féminin) 87.500
2 (-) Germany (Frauen Bundesliga) 67.500
3 (+1) England (FA Women's Super League) 55.500
4 (+1) Spain (Primera División) 54.000
5 (-2) Sweden (Damallsvenskan) 45.500
6 (-) Czech Republic (1. Liga) 408.500
7 (-) Denmark (Elitedivisionen) 34.500
8 (+2) Netherlands (Eredivisie) 33.000
9 (-1) Italy (Serie A) 30.500
10 (new entry) Kazakhstan (Women's Football Championship) 29.000

National team rankings

Portugal lead the rankings due to their UEFA Nations League victory
UEFA Nations League allocation access list

1 Portugal
2 Netherlands
3 England
4 Switzerland
5 Belgium
6 France
7 Spain
8 Italy
9 Bosnia and Herzegovina
10 Ukraine

Spain lead the futsal rankings in a year when they hope to reclaim the World Cup
UEFA futsal men's national-team Elo rankings (new)

1 Spain 2112.09
2 Russia 2099.41
3 Portugal 2088.92
4 Kazakhstan 2074.58
5 Azerbaijan 2013.86
6 Ukraine 2002.36
7 Serbia 1975.44
8 Italy 1963.53
9 Slovenia 1926.99
10 Croatia 1919.50

