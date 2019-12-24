Real Madrid and Lyon: which clubs dominated the decade?

Real Madrid (men) and Lyon (women) lead club trophy-winners of the 2010s

Spanish clubs claimed 26 of 56 possible club trophies over the decade

Club competitions

UEFA Champions League

Most titles: Real Madrid 4

Most finals: Real Madrid 4

European Cup rankings for this decade

Club Part Titles Pld W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 11 4 116 78 21 17 278 112 255 Bayern 11 1 115 77 13 25 271 117 244 Barcelona 11 2 114 73 24 17 248 102 243 Juventus 8 0 76 40 20 16 115 68 140 Paris Saint-Germain 8 0 70 41 15 14 159 74 138 Manchester City 9 0 76 38 15 23 153 98 129 Atlético 7 0 68 37 17 14 97 50 128 Chelsea 9 1 73 36 18 19 141 76 126 Manchester United 8 0 67 36 14 17 106 63 122 Dinamo Zagreb 9 0 80 35 15 30 114 117 120

Three points awarded for a win, one for a draw. Results after extra time count; all matches that went to penalties are classified as a draw. Some teams have 11 participations as all stats are taken from 1 January 2010.

UEFA Europa League

Most titles: Atlético Madrid, Sevilla 3

Most finals: Atlético Madrid, Sevilla 3

UEFA Super Cup

Most titles: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid 3

Most appearances: Real Madrid 4

UEFA Youth League (began 2013/14)

Most titles: Barcelona, Chelsea 2

Most finals: Chelsea 4

Most final four appearances: Barcelona, Chelsea 4

All men's club competitions

Most trophies: Real Madrid 7

Most finals/UEFA Super Cup appearances: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid 8

UEFA Women's Champions League

Most titles: Lyon 6

Most finals: Lyon 8

UEFA Women's Champions League rankings for this decade

Club Part Titles Pld W D L F A Pts Lyon 11 6 80 64 10 6 307 30 202 Wolfsburg 8 2 60 45 9 6 271 117 144 Barcelona 8 0 45 28 5 12 81 38 89 Paris Saint-Germain 7 0 42 26 7 9 89 35 85 Rosengård 8 0 42 26 4 12 82 41 82 Apollon LFC 9 0 41 24 5 12 145 42 77 Glasgow City 10 0 48 24 4 20 116 74 76 Turbine Potsdam 5 1 34 23 4 7 130 28 73 Zürich 9 0 41 21 6 14 89 60 69 ŽFK Spartak 9 0 37 21 5 11 134 50 68

Three points awarded for a win, one for a draw. Results after extra time count; all matches that went to penalties are classified as a draw. Lyon have 11 participations as all stats are taken from 1 January 2010.

UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League

Most titles: Barça, Inter FS, Kairat Almaty 2

Most finals: Sporting CP 4

Most final four appearances: Barça, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP 6

UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League rankings for this decade

Club Part Titles Pld W D L F A Pts Sporting CP 8 1 51 38 5 8 215 99 119 Barça 7 2 45 37 4 4 223 58 115 Kairat Almaty 10 2 51 35 4 12 223 121 109 Ekonomac 10 0 54 30 4 20 172 164 94 Inter FS 6 2 34 29 0 5 144 50 87 Győr 7 0 47 25 5 17 193 156 80 EP Chrudim 9 0 51 25 4 22 160 135 79 Araz Naxçivan 10 0 43 19 7 17 150 140 63 Benfica 6 1 30 18 7 5 117 65 61 Bratislava 7 0 39 17 6 16 126 102 57

Three points awarded for a win, one for a draw. Results after extra time count; all matches that went to penalties are classified as a draw.



By country

Most titles

Spain 26

England 8

France, Germany 6

Most finals/UEFA Super Cup appearances

Spain 37

England 20

France, Germany 12