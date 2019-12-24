Real Madrid and Lyon: which clubs dominated the decade?
Tuesday 24 December 2019
Real Madrid and Lyon took half the men's and women's UEFA Champions League titles between them.
- Real Madrid (men) and Lyon (women) lead club trophy-winners of the 2010s
- Spanish clubs claimed 26 of 56 possible club trophies over the decade
Club competitions
UEFA Champions League
Most titles: Real Madrid 4
Most finals: Real Madrid 4
European Cup rankings for this decade
|Club
|Part
|Titles
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Real Madrid
|11
|4
|116
|78
|21
|17
|278
|112
|255
|Bayern
|11
|1
|115
|77
|13
|25
|271
|117
|244
|Barcelona
|11
|2
|114
|73
|24
|17
|248
|102
|243
|Juventus
|8
|0
|76
|40
|20
|16
|115
|68
|140
|Paris Saint-Germain
|8
|0
|70
|41
|15
|14
|159
|74
|138
|Manchester City
|9
|0
|76
|38
|15
|23
|153
|98
|129
|Atlético
|7
|0
|68
|37
|17
|14
|97
|50
|128
|Chelsea
|9
|1
|73
|36
|18
|19
|141
|76
|126
|Manchester United
|8
|0
|67
|36
|14
|17
|106
|63
|122
|Dinamo Zagreb
|9
|0
|80
|35
|15
|30
|114
|117
|120
Three points awarded for a win, one for a draw. Results after extra time count; all matches that went to penalties are classified as a draw. Some teams have 11 participations as all stats are taken from 1 January 2010.
UEFA Europa League
Most titles: Atlético Madrid, Sevilla 3
Most finals: Atlético Madrid, Sevilla 3
UEFA Super Cup
Most titles: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid 3
Most appearances: Real Madrid 4
UEFA Youth League (began 2013/14)
Most titles: Barcelona, Chelsea 2
Most finals: Chelsea 4
Most final four appearances: Barcelona, Chelsea 4
All men's club competitions
Most trophies: Real Madrid 7
Most finals/UEFA Super Cup appearances: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid 8
UEFA Women's Champions League
Most titles: Lyon 6
Most finals: Lyon 8
UEFA Women's Champions League rankings for this decade
|Club
|Part
|Titles
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Lyon
|11
|6
|80
|64
|10
|6
|307
|30
|202
|Wolfsburg
|8
|2
|60
|45
|9
|6
|271
|117
|144
|Barcelona
|8
|0
|45
|28
|5
|12
|81
|38
|89
|Paris Saint-Germain
|7
|0
|42
|26
|7
|9
|89
|35
|85
|Rosengård
|8
|0
|42
|26
|4
|12
|82
|41
|82
|Apollon LFC
|9
|0
|41
|24
|5
|12
|145
|42
|77
|Glasgow City
|10
|0
|48
|24
|4
|20
|116
|74
|76
|Turbine Potsdam
|5
|1
|34
|23
|4
|7
|130
|28
|73
|Zürich
|9
|0
|41
|21
|6
|14
|89
|60
|69
|ŽFK Spartak
|9
|0
|37
|21
|5
|11
|134
|50
|68
Three points awarded for a win, one for a draw. Results after extra time count; all matches that went to penalties are classified as a draw. Lyon have 11 participations as all stats are taken from 1 January 2010.
UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League
Most titles: Barça, Inter FS, Kairat Almaty 2
Most finals: Sporting CP 4
Most final four appearances: Barça, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP 6
UEFA Futsal Cup/UEFA Futsal Champions League rankings for this decade
|Club
|Part
|Titles
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Sporting CP
|8
|1
|51
|38
|5
|8
|215
|99
|119
|Barça
|7
|2
|45
|37
|4
|4
|223
|58
|115
|Kairat Almaty
|10
|2
|51
|35
|4
|12
|223
|121
|109
|Ekonomac
|10
|0
|54
|30
|4
|20
|172
|164
|94
|Inter FS
|6
|2
|34
|29
|0
|5
|144
|50
|87
|Győr
|7
|0
|47
|25
|5
|17
|193
|156
|80
|EP Chrudim
|9
|0
|51
|25
|4
|22
|160
|135
|79
|Araz Naxçivan
|10
|0
|43
|19
|7
|17
|150
|140
|63
|Benfica
|6
|1
|30
|18
|7
|5
|117
|65
|61
|Bratislava
|7
|0
|39
|17
|6
|16
|126
|102
|57
Three points awarded for a win, one for a draw. Results after extra time count; all matches that went to penalties are classified as a draw.
By country
Most titles
Spain 26
England 8
France, Germany 6
Most finals/UEFA Super Cup appearances
Spain 37
England 20
France, Germany 12